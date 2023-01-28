BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 62, Toledo 28

Cascade Christian 63, Douglas 28

Central Linn 61, Waldport 32

Crescent Valley 47, Springfield 39

Crosspoint Christian 55, Central Christian 35

Damascus Christian 44, North Lake/Paisley 28

Dufur 55, Ione/Arlington 50, OT

Elgin 40, Griswold 39

Gold Beach 88, Oakridge 37

Hermiston 70, Pasco, Wash. 28

Huntington 68, Four Rivers Community School 66

Illinois Valley 55, Monroe 51, OT

Imbler 64, Wallowa 32

Joseph 65, Pine Eagle 36

Lakeview 46, Sutherlin 42

Mitchell/Spray 83, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 46

N. Clackamas Christian 45, Damascus Christian 41

North Valley 76, Coquille 72

Nyssa 35, Riverside 19

Oakland 39, East Linn Christian 36

Prairie City 71, Harper 45

Prospect 69, Gilchrist 22

Reedsport 52, Lowell 47

South Umpqua 65, Rogue River 37

South Wasco County 67, Sherman 26

Southwest Christian 48, Trinity 27

Union 76, Pilot Rock 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you