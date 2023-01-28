BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 62, Toledo 28
Cascade Christian 63, Douglas 28
Central Linn 61, Waldport 32
Crescent Valley 47, Springfield 39
Crosspoint Christian 55, Central Christian 35
Damascus Christian 44, North Lake/Paisley 28
Dufur 55, Ione/Arlington 50, OT
Elgin 40, Griswold 39
Gold Beach 88, Oakridge 37
Hermiston 70, Pasco, Wash. 28
Huntington 68, Four Rivers Community School 66
Illinois Valley 55, Monroe 51, OT
Imbler 64, Wallowa 32
Joseph 65, Pine Eagle 36
Lakeview 46, Sutherlin 42
Mitchell/Spray 83, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 46
N. Clackamas Christian 45, Damascus Christian 41
North Valley 76, Coquille 72
Nyssa 35, Riverside 19
Oakland 39, East Linn Christian 36
Prairie City 71, Harper 45
Prospect 69, Gilchrist 22
Reedsport 52, Lowell 47
South Umpqua 65, Rogue River 37
South Wasco County 67, Sherman 26
Southwest Christian 48, Trinity 27
Union 76, Pilot Rock 39
