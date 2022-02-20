BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 71, Brookings 43

Aberdeen Roncalli 47, Langford 44

Centerville 61, Corsica/Stickney 47

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Pine Ridge 45

Freeman Academy 69, Burke 60

Lake Preston 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 41

Mitchell 65, Rapid City Central 42

Oelrichs 60, Edgemont 29

Rapid City Stevens 47, Huron 45

Red Cloud 66, Mobridge-Pollock 60

Sioux Falls Christian 60, Sioux Valley 59

Sioux Falls Washington 75, Sioux Falls Jefferson 68

St. Thomas More 69, Hill City 34

Waubay/Summit 63, Hankinson, N.D. 47

West Central 86, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you