GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Final=
Cin. Princeton 65, Kings Mills Kings 53
Olmsted Falls 63, Holland Springfield 21
Grafton Midview 62, Solon 59
Division III=
Regional Final=
Castalia Margaretta 36, Ottawa-Glandorf 30
Cols. Africentric 44, Versailles 35
Doylestown Chippewa 54, Shaker Hts. Laurel 50
Division IV=
Regional Final=
Berlin Hiland 53, Portsmouth Notre Dame 43
New Madison Tri-Village 32, Ft. Loramie 30
New Middletown Spring. 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 28
Tol. Christian 43, Columbus Grove 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
