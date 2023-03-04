GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Final=

Cin. Princeton 65, Kings Mills Kings 53

Olmsted Falls 63, Holland Springfield 21

Grafton Midview 62, Solon 59

Division III=

Regional Final=

Castalia Margaretta 36, Ottawa-Glandorf 30

Cols. Africentric 44, Versailles 35

Doylestown Chippewa 54, Shaker Hts. Laurel 50

Division IV=

Regional Final=

Berlin Hiland 53, Portsmouth Notre Dame 43

New Madison Tri-Village 32, Ft. Loramie 30

New Middletown Spring. 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 28

Tol. Christian 43, Columbus Grove 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

