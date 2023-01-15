GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absarokee 44, Park City 29

Alberton-Superior 63, Hot Springs 33

Big Sandy 62, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 51

Bigfork 69, Florence 31

Billings Central 73, Glendive 36

Billings Senior 62, Gallatin 55

Billings Skyview 71, Bozeman 38

Box Elder 56, Hays-Lodgepole 36

Browning 59, Havre 58

Cascade 64, Valier 19

Charlo 55, St. Regis 31

Chinook 44, Fort Benton 35

Columbus 39, Shepherd 19

Custer-Hysham 66, Northern Cheyenne 25

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 38, Centerville 28

Dillon 45, Hamilton 41

Drummond 63, Victor 12

Eureka 60, Troy 17

Fairview 43, Bainville 35

Forsyth 46, Roundup 14

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 39, Richey-Lambert 28

Great Falls Russell 70, Billings West 40

Helena 58, Kalispell Glacier 49

Helena Capital 47, Kalispell Flathead 28

Highwood 47, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 17

Jefferson (Boulder) 63, Townsend 37

Jordan 60, Terry 32

Laurel 62, Hardin 46

Lewistown (Fergus) 50, Sidney 41

Lima 40, Sheridan 36

Malta 88, Shelby 44

Manhattan 44, Big Timber 39

Manhattan Christian 53, Three Forks 23

Miles City 58, Baker 54

Missoula Loyola 74, Deer Lodge 34

Mon-Dak, N.D. 61, Brockton 29

North Star 59, Turner 43

Plenty Coups 60, Fromberg 12

Plentywood 45, Circle 42

Polson 52, Ronan 49

Poplar 51, Glasgow 49

Roberts 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 25

Roy-Winifred 61, Winnett-Grass Range 17

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 77, Frazer 11

Savage 49, Culbertson 46

Scobey 48, Wolf Point 36

Simms 55, Heart Butte 18

Stevensville 66, Butte Central 59

Twin Bridges 79, Gardiner 38

White Sulphur Springs 51, West Yellowstone 45

Wibaux 33, Beach, N.D. 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

