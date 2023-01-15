GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absarokee 44, Park City 29
Alberton-Superior 63, Hot Springs 33
Big Sandy 62, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 51
Bigfork 69, Florence 31
Billings Central 73, Glendive 36
Billings Senior 62, Gallatin 55
Billings Skyview 71, Bozeman 38
Box Elder 56, Hays-Lodgepole 36
Browning 59, Havre 58
Cascade 64, Valier 19
Charlo 55, St. Regis 31
Chinook 44, Fort Benton 35
Columbus 39, Shepherd 19
Custer-Hysham 66, Northern Cheyenne 25
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 38, Centerville 28
Dillon 45, Hamilton 41
Drummond 63, Victor 12
Eureka 60, Troy 17
Fairview 43, Bainville 35
Forsyth 46, Roundup 14
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 39, Richey-Lambert 28
Great Falls Russell 70, Billings West 40
Helena 58, Kalispell Glacier 49
Helena Capital 47, Kalispell Flathead 28
Highwood 47, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 17
Jefferson (Boulder) 63, Townsend 37
Jordan 60, Terry 32
Laurel 62, Hardin 46
Lewistown (Fergus) 50, Sidney 41
Lima 40, Sheridan 36
Malta 88, Shelby 44
Manhattan 44, Big Timber 39
Manhattan Christian 53, Three Forks 23
Miles City 58, Baker 54
Missoula Loyola 74, Deer Lodge 34
Mon-Dak, N.D. 61, Brockton 29
North Star 59, Turner 43
Plenty Coups 60, Fromberg 12
Plentywood 45, Circle 42
Polson 52, Ronan 49
Poplar 51, Glasgow 49
Roberts 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
Roy-Winifred 61, Winnett-Grass Range 17
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 77, Frazer 11
Savage 49, Culbertson 46
Scobey 48, Wolf Point 36
Simms 55, Heart Butte 18
Stevensville 66, Butte Central 59
Twin Bridges 79, Gardiner 38
White Sulphur Springs 51, West Yellowstone 45
Wibaux 33, Beach, N.D. 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
