BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 68, SPIRE 43

Archbold 63, Hicksville 45

Ashville Teays Valley 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Attica Seneca E. 55, Bucyrus 50

Beachwood 87, Painesville Harvey 62

Beaver Eastern 54, Oak Hill 48

Bellaire 74, Brooke, W.Va. 65

Bellefontaine 60, Sidney 51

Bluffton 57, Ft. Jennings 39

Botkins 52, Ft. Recovery 43

Bucyrus Wynford 60, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 49

Caldwell 74, Philo 56

Camden Preble Shawnee 51, Carlisle 35

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 115, Corning Miller 47

Canfield S. Range 51, Lowellville 47

Carrollton 49, Uhrichsville Claymont 46

Chagrin Falls 55, Geneva 53

Chardon NDCL 78, Barberton 53

Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 52

Cin. Moeller 57, Day. Ponitz Tech. 39

Cin. Turpin 61, Cin. McNicholas 48

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 80, Homeschool Resource Center, Ill. 69

Circleville 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 55

Cle. Horizon Science 65, Ashtabula St. John 60

Coldwater 57, Celina 37

Cols. DeSales 90, Byesville Meadowbrook 29

Convoy Crestview 46, Arlington 34

Cuyahoga Hts. 59, Mantua Crestwood 53

Day. Chaminade Julienne 68, Day. Belmont 33

Defiance 61, Wauseon 38

Delphos St. John's 48, Lima Shawnee 35

Delta 47, Stryker 37

Dover 61, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 38

E. Central, Ind. 51, Hamilton Ross 48

E. Liverpool 72, Oak Glen, W.Va. 33

Eastlake North 61, Kirtland 54

Elida 52, Bryan 51

Fairfield Christian 60, Sugar Grove Berne Union 38

Galion 58, Sparta Highland 48

Greenwich S. Cent. 52, Mansfield Christian 44

Hamler Patrick Henry 62, McComb 27

Hanoverton United 61, Youngstown Urban Scholars 31

Harrison 43, Cin. Colerain 33

Heath 49, Newark Cath. 34

Independence 53, Wickliffe 52

Ironton 57, Gallipolis Gallia 53

Jackson 54, Waverly 19

Jefferson Area 73, Andover Pymatuning Valley 62

Johnstown Northridge 62, Johnstown 53

Kalida 67, Defiance Tinora 37

Lakeside Danbury 79, Arcadia 41

Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Bloom-Carroll 39

Leesburg Fairfield 59, Cedarville 57

Liberty Center 53, Paulding 42

Lima Cent. Cath. 71, Lima Perry 52

Magnolia Sandy Valley 68, Columbiana 51

Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Van Wert 57

McDermott Scioto NW 54, Frankfort Adena 31

Middletown 61, W. Chester Lakota W. 58, 2OT

Minford 58, Seaman N. Adams 43

Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Milford 54

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47, Upper Sandusky 45

New Concord John Glenn 67, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 53

New Lexington 56, Cols. KIPP 44

New London 63, Mansfield St. Peter's 53

Newark 52, Mt. Vernon 45

Norwalk 60, Port Clinton 47

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Findlay 48

Ottoville 52, Pandora-Gilboa 35

Perry 70, Orange 60

Richmond Edison 69, Bridgeport 37

Richmond Hts. 69, Ashtabula Lakeside 35

Rocky River Lutheran W. 72, Burton Berkshire 37

Rossford 61, Elmore Woodmore 27

Sandusky St. Mary 33, Gibsonburg 27

Shelby 71, Ashland 65

Spencerville 72, Lima Bath 41

Springboro 83, Lebanon 56

St. Henry 66, Anna 56

St. Marys Memorial 66, Versailles 43

Steubenville 63, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 51

Sycamore Mohawk 47, Carey 45

Tiffin Calvert 46, New Riegel 33

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 68, Tol. Ottawa Hills 52

Tol. Rogers 58, Tol. Woodward 44

Utica 55, Hebron Lakewood 34

Van Buren 60, Dola Hardin Northern 43

Vienna Mathews 67, Madonna, W.Va. 42

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 35

Waynesfield-Goshen 80, Vanlue 57

Westerville Cent. 59, Westerville N. 57

Willard 85, Clyde 71

Worthington Christian 61, Gahanna Cols. Academy 57

Conotton Valley Tournament=

Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, Beallsville 46

Salineville Southern 63, New Matamoras Frontier 51

The Challenge=

Cols. Independence 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48

Gahanna Lincoln 71, Cols. Walnut Ridge 61

Hilliard Bradley 48, Cols. Africentric 41

Pickerington N. 92, Cols. Northland 80

South 50, Thomas Worthington 47

