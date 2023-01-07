BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 68, SPIRE 43
Archbold 63, Hicksville 45
Ashville Teays Valley 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 43
Attica Seneca E. 55, Bucyrus 50
Beachwood 87, Painesville Harvey 62
Beaver Eastern 54, Oak Hill 48
Bellaire 74, Brooke, W.Va. 65
Bellefontaine 60, Sidney 51
Bluffton 57, Ft. Jennings 39
Botkins 52, Ft. Recovery 43
Bucyrus Wynford 60, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 49
Caldwell 74, Philo 56
Camden Preble Shawnee 51, Carlisle 35
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 115, Corning Miller 47
Canfield S. Range 51, Lowellville 47
Carrollton 49, Uhrichsville Claymont 46
Chagrin Falls 55, Geneva 53
Chardon NDCL 78, Barberton 53
Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 52
Cin. Moeller 57, Day. Ponitz Tech. 39
Cin. Turpin 61, Cin. McNicholas 48
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 80, Homeschool Resource Center, Ill. 69
Circleville 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 55
Cle. Horizon Science 65, Ashtabula St. John 60
Coldwater 57, Celina 37
Cols. DeSales 90, Byesville Meadowbrook 29
Convoy Crestview 46, Arlington 34
Cuyahoga Hts. 59, Mantua Crestwood 53
Day. Chaminade Julienne 68, Day. Belmont 33
Defiance 61, Wauseon 38
Delphos St. John's 48, Lima Shawnee 35
Delta 47, Stryker 37
Dover 61, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 38
E. Central, Ind. 51, Hamilton Ross 48
E. Liverpool 72, Oak Glen, W.Va. 33
Eastlake North 61, Kirtland 54
Elida 52, Bryan 51
Fairfield Christian 60, Sugar Grove Berne Union 38
Galion 58, Sparta Highland 48
Greenwich S. Cent. 52, Mansfield Christian 44
Hamler Patrick Henry 62, McComb 27
Hanoverton United 61, Youngstown Urban Scholars 31
Harrison 43, Cin. Colerain 33
Heath 49, Newark Cath. 34
Independence 53, Wickliffe 52
Ironton 57, Gallipolis Gallia 53
Jackson 54, Waverly 19
Jefferson Area 73, Andover Pymatuning Valley 62
Johnstown Northridge 62, Johnstown 53
Kalida 67, Defiance Tinora 37
Lakeside Danbury 79, Arcadia 41
Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Bloom-Carroll 39
Leesburg Fairfield 59, Cedarville 57
Liberty Center 53, Paulding 42
Lima Cent. Cath. 71, Lima Perry 52
Magnolia Sandy Valley 68, Columbiana 51
Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Van Wert 57
McDermott Scioto NW 54, Frankfort Adena 31
Middletown 61, W. Chester Lakota W. 58, 2OT
Minford 58, Seaman N. Adams 43
Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Milford 54
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47, Upper Sandusky 45
New Concord John Glenn 67, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 53
New Lexington 56, Cols. KIPP 44
New London 63, Mansfield St. Peter's 53
Newark 52, Mt. Vernon 45
Norwalk 60, Port Clinton 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Findlay 48
Ottoville 52, Pandora-Gilboa 35
Perry 70, Orange 60
Richmond Edison 69, Bridgeport 37
Richmond Hts. 69, Ashtabula Lakeside 35
Rocky River Lutheran W. 72, Burton Berkshire 37
Rossford 61, Elmore Woodmore 27
Sandusky St. Mary 33, Gibsonburg 27
Shelby 71, Ashland 65
Spencerville 72, Lima Bath 41
Springboro 83, Lebanon 56
St. Henry 66, Anna 56
St. Marys Memorial 66, Versailles 43
Steubenville 63, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 51
Sycamore Mohawk 47, Carey 45
Tiffin Calvert 46, New Riegel 33
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 68, Tol. Ottawa Hills 52
Tol. Rogers 58, Tol. Woodward 44
Utica 55, Hebron Lakewood 34
Van Buren 60, Dola Hardin Northern 43
Vienna Mathews 67, Madonna, W.Va. 42
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 35
Waynesfield-Goshen 80, Vanlue 57
Westerville Cent. 59, Westerville N. 57
Willard 85, Clyde 71
Worthington Christian 61, Gahanna Cols. Academy 57
Conotton Valley Tournament=
Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, Beallsville 46
Salineville Southern 63, New Matamoras Frontier 51
The Challenge=
Cols. Independence 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48
Gahanna Lincoln 71, Cols. Walnut Ridge 61
Hilliard Bradley 48, Cols. Africentric 41
Pickerington N. 92, Cols. Northland 80
South 50, Thomas Worthington 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.