PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian Madison 23, Summerfield 22

Ashley 52, Akron-Fairgrove 46, OT

Bessemer 56, South Shore, Wis. 26

Center Line 37, Clawson 6

Detroit Country Day 35, Flint Powers 10

Detroit Loyola 53, Chicago (Christ the King), Ill. 0

Kingsford 51, Detroit Old Redford 6

Lincoln-Alcona 50, Indian River-Inland Lakes 40

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 15, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 8

Posen 37, Onekama 12

Rudyard 68, Eben Junction Superior Central 6

Warren Fitzgerald 27, Warren Woods Tower 24

Warren Michigan Collegiate 52, Detroit Leadership 0

White Pigeon 44, St. Charles 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you