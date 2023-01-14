BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bennington 71, South Sioux City 63

Bertrand 42, Overton 33

Cambridge 44, Maxwell 40

Central City 54, Centennial 49

Crete 54, Norris 37

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Adams Central 35

Elba 44, Heartland Lutheran 36

Elkhorn South 62, Lincoln Northeast 46

Fremont 55, Omaha Benson 48

Hemingford 67, Sioux County 33

Kearney 76, Omaha Bryan 69

North Platte 84, Sidney 59

Omaha Burke 82, Omaha Northwest 60

Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Columbus 31

Platteview 55, Yutan 46

Potter-Dix 71, Hay Springs 50

Sandy Creek 58, Superior 36

Wahoo 62, Douglas County West 43

Waverly 47, Seward 42

West Point-Beemer 67, Tekamah-Herman 49

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Consolation=

Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Southern 25

Johnson-Brock 60, Johnson County Central 32

Third Place=

Freeman 57, Palmyra 47

B Division=

Consolation=

Lewiston 43, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Third Place=

Diller-Odell 41, Exeter/Milligan 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

