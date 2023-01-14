BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bennington 71, South Sioux City 63
Bertrand 42, Overton 33
Cambridge 44, Maxwell 40
Central City 54, Centennial 49
Crete 54, Norris 37
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Adams Central 35
Elba 44, Heartland Lutheran 36
Elkhorn South 62, Lincoln Northeast 46
Fremont 55, Omaha Benson 48
Hemingford 67, Sioux County 33
Kearney 76, Omaha Bryan 69
North Platte 84, Sidney 59
Omaha Burke 82, Omaha Northwest 60
Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Columbus 31
Platteview 55, Yutan 46
Potter-Dix 71, Hay Springs 50
Sandy Creek 58, Superior 36
Wahoo 62, Douglas County West 43
Waverly 47, Seward 42
West Point-Beemer 67, Tekamah-Herman 49
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Consolation=
Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Southern 25
Johnson-Brock 60, Johnson County Central 32
Third Place=
Freeman 57, Palmyra 47
B Division=
Consolation=
Lewiston 43, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Third Place=
Diller-Odell 41, Exeter/Milligan 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
