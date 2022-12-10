BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson Academy 72, Branchville 59
Augusta Christian, Ga. 79, Pinewood Prep 58
Augusta Christian, Ga. 83, Wilson Hall 47
Brunswick, Ga. 75, Hilton Head Island 41
Cathedral Academy 57, Spartanburg Christian 42
Charlotte Independence, N.C. 43, Dreher 41
Darlington 45, Socastee 35
Dorman 57, W.J. Keenan 54
First Baptist 73, Lucy G. Beckham 63
Florence Christian 65, Northside Christian 64
Hilton Head Christian Academy 50, Frederica, Ga. 40
Lancaster 59, Gaffney 50
Legacy Charter 54, Bishop Walsh, Md. 50
Manning 47, East Clarendon 45
Marlboro County 64, Scotland, N.C. 61
May River 28, St. Andrew's, Ga. 27
Northwood Academy 51, Hammond 45
Oakbrook Prep 58, Asheville Homeschool, N.C. 55
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 83, Fort Dorchester 49
Orangeburg Prep 52, Laurence Manning Academy 44
Pinewood Prep 41, Heathwood Hall 39
Porter-Gaud 47, Goose Creek 46
Ridge View 64, James F. Byrnes 55
Westwood 44, Spartanburg 43
