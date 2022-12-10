BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson Academy 72, Branchville 59

Augusta Christian, Ga. 79, Pinewood Prep 58

Augusta Christian, Ga. 83, Wilson Hall 47

Brunswick, Ga. 75, Hilton Head Island 41

Cathedral Academy 57, Spartanburg Christian 42

Charlotte Independence, N.C. 43, Dreher 41

Darlington 45, Socastee 35

Dorman 57, W.J. Keenan 54

First Baptist 73, Lucy G. Beckham 63

Florence Christian 65, Northside Christian 64

Hilton Head Christian Academy 50, Frederica, Ga. 40

Lancaster 59, Gaffney 50

Legacy Charter 54, Bishop Walsh, Md. 50

Manning 47, East Clarendon 45

Marlboro County 64, Scotland, N.C. 61

May River 28, St. Andrew's, Ga. 27

Northwood Academy 51, Hammond 45

Oakbrook Prep 58, Asheville Homeschool, N.C. 55

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 83, Fort Dorchester 49

Orangeburg Prep 52, Laurence Manning Academy 44

Pinewood Prep 41, Heathwood Hall 39

Porter-Gaud 47, Goose Creek 46

Ridge View 64, James F. Byrnes 55

Westwood 44, Spartanburg 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

