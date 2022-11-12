PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoff=
First Round=
Class 5A=
Region D=
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Briar Woods 14
Class 4A=
Region A=
Warwick 22, Hampton 12
Region C=
Loudoun County 42, John Handley 13
Class 2A=
Region D=
Gate City 21, Union 14
Ridgeview 35, Tazewell 0
Class 1A=
Region D=
Holston 31, Rye Cove 8
Lebanon 51, Twin Springs 49
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Hurley 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
