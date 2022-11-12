PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoff=

First Round=

Class 5A=

Region D=

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Briar Woods 14

Class 4A=

Region A=

Warwick 22, Hampton 12

Region C=

Loudoun County 42, John Handley 13

Class 2A=

Region D=

Gate City 21, Union 14

Ridgeview 35, Tazewell 0

Class 1A=

Region D=

Holston 31, Rye Cove 8

Lebanon 51, Twin Springs 49

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Hurley 8

