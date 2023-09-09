PREP FOOTBALL=

Alton Marquette 49, East Alton-Wood River 21

Amboy 60, Martinsville 8

Bogan 28, Kelly 14

Champaign St. Thomas More 20, South Fork 14

Chicago (Golder) 34, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 6

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 56, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 0

Chicago (Lane) 32, Hyde Park 14

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 14, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 12

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 40, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 34

Chicago CICS-Longwood 48, Fenger 0

Chicago Marshall 36, Clemente 18

Chicago Phoenix Academy 26, Woodlawn 0

Downers North 31, Glenbard West 7

Dunbar 50, DuSable 0

Dyett 36, Chicago (Goode) 14

Humble Atascocita, Texas 43, East St. Louis 13

Indian Creek, Ind. 35, Galesburg 14

Lincoln Way Central 27, O'Fallon 10

Monticello 56, Confluence, Mo. 14

North Lawndale 44, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 28

Prosser 38, Steinmetz 6

Red Hill 21, N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 6

Senn 24, Chicago Sullivan 18

Shelbyville 42, Roosevelt, Mo. 0

Simeon 28, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 12

St Bede 54, Walther Christian 0

Westinghouse 25, Perspectives 18

Woodstock Marian 40, Kankakee (McNamara) 0

