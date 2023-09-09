PREP FOOTBALL=
Alton Marquette 49, East Alton-Wood River 21
Amboy 60, Martinsville 8
Bogan 28, Kelly 14
Champaign St. Thomas More 20, South Fork 14
Chicago (Golder) 34, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 6
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 56, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 0
Chicago (Lane) 32, Hyde Park 14
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 14, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 12
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 40, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 34
Chicago CICS-Longwood 48, Fenger 0
Chicago Marshall 36, Clemente 18
Chicago Phoenix Academy 26, Woodlawn 0
Downers North 31, Glenbard West 7
Dunbar 50, DuSable 0
Dyett 36, Chicago (Goode) 14
Humble Atascocita, Texas 43, East St. Louis 13
Indian Creek, Ind. 35, Galesburg 14
Lincoln Way Central 27, O'Fallon 10
Monticello 56, Confluence, Mo. 14
North Lawndale 44, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 28
Prosser 38, Steinmetz 6
Red Hill 21, N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 6
Senn 24, Chicago Sullivan 18
Shelbyville 42, Roosevelt, Mo. 0
Simeon 28, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 12
St Bede 54, Walther Christian 0
Westinghouse 25, Perspectives 18
Woodstock Marian 40, Kankakee (McNamara) 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
