BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kennedy Catholic 57, Meadville 48

Monessen 47, Washington 41

Neumann 70, Montoursville 60

North Schuylkill 80, Mount Carmel 65

Octorara 61, Holy Ghost Prep 56

Palmerton 64, Bangor 42

Port Allegany 58, Austin 40

Pottsville 59, Schuylkill Haven 49

Radnor 65, Springfield 34

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 46, Johnsonburg 33

Salisbury-Elk Lick 60, Meyersdale 51

Scranton Holy Cross 83, Forest City 55

Warren 74, Seneca 61

Wellsboro 64, Loyalsock 44

Williamsport 69, Cedar Cliff 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

