BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kennedy Catholic 57, Meadville 48
Monessen 47, Washington 41
Neumann 70, Montoursville 60
North Schuylkill 80, Mount Carmel 65
Octorara 61, Holy Ghost Prep 56
Palmerton 64, Bangor 42
Port Allegany 58, Austin 40
Pottsville 59, Schuylkill Haven 49
Radnor 65, Springfield 34
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 46, Johnsonburg 33
Salisbury-Elk Lick 60, Meyersdale 51
Scranton Holy Cross 83, Forest City 55
Warren 74, Seneca 61
Wellsboro 64, Loyalsock 44
Williamsport 69, Cedar Cliff 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
