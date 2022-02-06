GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 71, Central Catholic 38
Bend 36, Sprague 21
Burns 53, Riverside 36
Churchill 40, North Bend 21
Clackamas 80, Gresham 7
Colton 36, Sheridan 35
Crook County 45, The Dalles 24
Days Creek 36, Powers 25
Dufur def. Lyle, Wash., forfeit
Eddyville 54, Alsea 19
Elgin 31, Pine Eagle 17
Elkton 34, Pacific 30
Enterprise 53, Grant Union 39
Faith Bible 58, Knappa 20
Glide 44, Illinois Valley 29
Grants Pass 47, South Eugene 43
Imbler 30, Cove 26
Ione/Arlington 40, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 21
Jordan Valley 64, Four Rivers Community School 27
Lakeview 50, Bonanza 26
Mannahouse Christian 38, Portland Christian 35
McNary 48, Summit 46
N. Clackamas Christian 48, Damascus Christian 18
Nixyaawii 53, Joseph 38
North Douglas 67, Camas Valley 25
North Lake/Paisley 29, La Pine 27
North Medford 50, Roseburg 21
Nyssa 55, Irrigon 22
Oakland 35, Lowell 31
Oakridge 61, Jefferson 51
Oregon City 27, Tualatin 25
Powder Valley 35, Baker 29
Regis 47, East Linn Christian 20
Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Central Christian 16
South Medford 52, Sheldon 49, OT
South Salem 57, Mountain View 43
South Wasco County 60, Horizon Christian Hood River 48
Southwest Christian 38, Open Door 23
Stanfield 48, Pilot Rock 16
Sutherlin 58, Brookings-Harbor 35
Tigard 66, St. Mary's Academy 64, OT
Triangle Lake 42, Mapleton 31
Trinity Lutheran 56, Crosspoint Christian 16
Umpqua Valley Christian 60, Riddle 27
Union 66, Heppner 19
Vale 45, Umatilla 19
Wallowa 48, Griswold 35
West Salem 68, McKay 23
