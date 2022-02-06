GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 71, Central Catholic 38

Bend 36, Sprague 21

Burns 53, Riverside 36

Churchill 40, North Bend 21

Clackamas 80, Gresham 7

Colton 36, Sheridan 35

Crook County 45, The Dalles 24

Days Creek 36, Powers 25

Dufur def. Lyle, Wash., forfeit

Eddyville 54, Alsea 19

Elgin 31, Pine Eagle 17

Elkton 34, Pacific 30

Enterprise 53, Grant Union 39

Faith Bible 58, Knappa 20

Glide 44, Illinois Valley 29

Grants Pass 47, South Eugene 43

Imbler 30, Cove 26

Ione/Arlington 40, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 21

Jordan Valley 64, Four Rivers Community School 27

Lakeview 50, Bonanza 26

Mannahouse Christian 38, Portland Christian 35

McNary 48, Summit 46

N. Clackamas Christian 48, Damascus Christian 18

Nixyaawii 53, Joseph 38

North Douglas 67, Camas Valley 25

North Lake/Paisley 29, La Pine 27

North Medford 50, Roseburg 21

Nyssa 55, Irrigon 22

Oakland 35, Lowell 31

Oakridge 61, Jefferson 51

Oregon City 27, Tualatin 25

Powder Valley 35, Baker 29

Regis 47, East Linn Christian 20

Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Central Christian 16

South Medford 52, Sheldon 49, OT

South Salem 57, Mountain View 43

South Wasco County 60, Horizon Christian Hood River 48

Southwest Christian 38, Open Door 23

Stanfield 48, Pilot Rock 16

Sutherlin 58, Brookings-Harbor 35

Tigard 66, St. Mary's Academy 64, OT

Triangle Lake 42, Mapleton 31

Trinity Lutheran 56, Crosspoint Christian 16

Umpqua Valley Christian 60, Riddle 27

Union 66, Heppner 19

Vale 45, Umatilla 19

Wallowa 48, Griswold 35

West Salem 68, McKay 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

