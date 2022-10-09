PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellevue 44, Juanita 13
Crescent 30, Concrete 12
Dayton/Waitsburg 58, Mabton 0
Forks 26, Friday Harbor 7
Fort Vancouver 23, Foss 22
Glacier Peak 47, Kamiak 22
Graham-Kapowsin 24, Curtis 19
Kennedy 56, Kentridge 14
La Center 26, Mount Baker 25
Lakes 52, Battle Ground 7
Lincoln 49, Stadium 6
Mossyrock 82, Evergreen Lutheran 26
Mount Tahoma 35, Bonney Lake 21
Quilcene 68, Lummi 22
Rainier Beach 58, Blanchet 28
Skyline 19, North Creek 15
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
