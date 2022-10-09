PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellevue 44, Juanita 13

Crescent 30, Concrete 12

Dayton/Waitsburg 58, Mabton 0

Forks 26, Friday Harbor 7

Fort Vancouver 23, Foss 22

Glacier Peak 47, Kamiak 22

Graham-Kapowsin 24, Curtis 19

Kennedy 56, Kentridge 14

La Center 26, Mount Baker 25

Lakes 52, Battle Ground 7

Lincoln 49, Stadium 6

Mossyrock 82, Evergreen Lutheran 26

Mount Tahoma 35, Bonney Lake 21

Quilcene 68, Lummi 22

Rainier Beach 58, Blanchet 28

Skyline 19, North Creek 15

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

