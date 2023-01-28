BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Coolidge 77, Tanque Verde 42

Duncan 45, Superior 27

El Capitan 47, Williams 45

Flagstaff Coconino 78, Lee Williams High School 35

Fountain Hills 75, Camp Verde 31

Ft. Thomas 74, Heber Mogollon 60

Gilbert Christian 80, ALA-Anthem South 14

Grand Canyon 65, Fredonia 37

Kayenta Monument Valley 57, Whiteriver Alchesay 45

Miami 73, Kearny Ray 55

Northwest Christian 48, Phoenix Bourgade 47

Page 47, Fort Defiance Window Rock 43

Payson 80, Show Low 73

Phoenix Country Day 56, Glendale Prep 48

Phoenix School-Deaf 39, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 35

Tuba City 68, Ganado 29

Tucson Desert Christian 74, San Miguel 38

Walden Grove 74, Pusch Ridge Christian 70

Williams 44, Ash Fork 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

