GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyd Co., Ky. 67, St. Albans 50

John Marshall 62, Greenbrier East 49

Mercer Christian 62, Shady Spring 34

Mingo Central 61, Tolsia 40

Nitro 41, Parkersburg Catholic 36

PikeView 68, Tazewell, Va. 41

Preston 54, Hedgesville 38

Robert C. Byrd 58, Logan 44

Spring Mills 41, Bridgeport 22

Washington 60, Great Mills, Md. 43

Wheeling Central 80, Weir 53

Williamstown 56, Cameron 48

BFS Tip-Off Classic=

Morgantown 50, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 35

University 59, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 55

Vision Homes Invitational=

Charleston Catholic 44, Webster County 41

Ravenswood 50, Trinity 49

Summers County 60, Hampshire 53

Wyoming East 56, Frankfort 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

