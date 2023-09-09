PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-8, 25-13, 25-7

Arlington Invite=

Burke def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-14, 25-21

Faulkton def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-21, 25-19

Philip Invitational Tournament=

Lyman def. Highmore-Harrold, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19

Rapid City Volleyball Tournament=

Silver Bracket=

Quarterfinal=

Rapid City Stevens def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-15

Gold Bracket=

Quarterfinal=

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-23, 25-18

Rapid City Central def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-12

Wolsey-Wessington Tournament=

Wolsey-Wessington def. Langford, 25-9, 25-7

Wolsey-Wessington def. Leola-Frederick High School, 25-16, 25-22

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 26-24, 25-23

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-7, 25-10

