PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-8, 25-13, 25-7
Arlington Invite=
Burke def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-14, 25-21
Faulkton def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-21, 25-19
Philip Invitational Tournament=
Lyman def. Highmore-Harrold, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19
Rapid City Volleyball Tournament=
Silver Bracket=
Quarterfinal=
Rapid City Stevens def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-15
Gold Bracket=
Quarterfinal=
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-23, 25-18
Rapid City Central def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-12
Wolsey-Wessington Tournament=
Wolsey-Wessington def. Langford, 25-9, 25-7
Wolsey-Wessington def. Leola-Frederick High School, 25-16, 25-22
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 26-24, 25-23
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-7, 25-10
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
