BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 71, Pueblo West 35
Alamosa 57, Centauri 52
Aspen 52, Rifle High School 36
Broomfield 61, Legacy 53
Bruce Randolph 80, Bennett 56
Cedaredge 60, Meeker 49
Clear Creek 63, Gilpin County 34
Coal Ridge 72, Basalt 59
Colorado Academy 55, Jefferson Academy 40
Conifer 63, Thornton 47
Cotopaxi 40, Custer County 35
Creede High School 59, Cripple Creek-Victor 36
DSST: Montview 57, Arvada 34
Del Norte 49, South Park 27
Delta 68, Moffat County 64
Denver East 69, Denver South 52
Denver North 56, Regis Groff 42
Denver SST 75, Wheat Ridge 52
Durango 55, Grand Junction 43
Eaton def. Weld Central, forfeit
Englewood 62, Sheridan 30
Evangelical Christian Academy 50, Elbert 44
Faith Christian 67, Colo. Springs Christian 53
Far Northeast 62, George Washington 61
Fort Lupton 58, Platte Canyon 44
Fort Morgan 69, Skyline High School 65
Fossil Ridge 89, Loveland 51
Frederick 64, Severance 55
Grand Junction Central 65, Montezuma-Cortez 47
Grand Valley 90, North Fork 78
Grandview 69, Doherty 64
Hanover 36, Kiowa 31
Heritage Christian Academy 64, Wiggins 57
Horizon 56, Prairie View 50
Jefferson 44, Pinnacle 32
Kent Denver 89, The Academy 46
Lake County 56, Arrupe Jesuit 17
Limon 79, Deer Trail 23
Mesa Ridge 76, Sand Creek 52
Middle Park 70, KIPP Collegiate 23
Montrose High School 70, Eagle Valley 54
Mountain Range 73, Monarch 66
Mountain View 56, Thompson Valley 54
Northfield 76, Denver West 59
Northridge 74, Niwot 43
Otis 62, Haxtun 60
Pagosa Springs 55, Bayfield 42
Plateau Valley 46, Hayden 31
Poudre 62, Erie 48
Pueblo Central 64, Widefield High School 47
Rangeview 85, Hinkley 29
Resurrection Christian 61, Sterling 45
Roaring Fork 68, Gunnison 41
Rocky Mountain 48, Boulder 43
Roosevelt 58, Riverdale Ridge 55
Sanford 52, Monte Vista 37
Steamboat Springs 57, Summit 41
Thomas Jefferson 74, Abraham Lincoln 35
Timnath 67, Loveland Classical 58
University 83, Valley 40
Vail Christian 67, West Grand 22
Vista PEAK 69, John F. Kennedy 17
Windsor Charter 55, Golden View Classical 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sidney, Neb. vs. Yuma, ccd.
