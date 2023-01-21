BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 71, Pueblo West 35

Alamosa 57, Centauri 52

Aspen 52, Rifle High School 36

Broomfield 61, Legacy 53

Bruce Randolph 80, Bennett 56

Cedaredge 60, Meeker 49

Clear Creek 63, Gilpin County 34

Coal Ridge 72, Basalt 59

Colorado Academy 55, Jefferson Academy 40

Conifer 63, Thornton 47

Cotopaxi 40, Custer County 35

Creede High School 59, Cripple Creek-Victor 36

DSST: Montview 57, Arvada 34

Del Norte 49, South Park 27

Delta 68, Moffat County 64

Denver East 69, Denver South 52

Denver North 56, Regis Groff 42

Denver SST 75, Wheat Ridge 52

Durango 55, Grand Junction 43

Eaton def. Weld Central, forfeit

Englewood 62, Sheridan 30

Evangelical Christian Academy 50, Elbert 44

Faith Christian 67, Colo. Springs Christian 53

Far Northeast 62, George Washington 61

Fort Lupton 58, Platte Canyon 44

Fort Morgan 69, Skyline High School 65

Fossil Ridge 89, Loveland 51

Frederick 64, Severance 55

Grand Junction Central 65, Montezuma-Cortez 47

Grand Valley 90, North Fork 78

Grandview 69, Doherty 64

Hanover 36, Kiowa 31

Heritage Christian Academy 64, Wiggins 57

Horizon 56, Prairie View 50

Jefferson 44, Pinnacle 32

Kent Denver 89, The Academy 46

Lake County 56, Arrupe Jesuit 17

Limon 79, Deer Trail 23

Mesa Ridge 76, Sand Creek 52

Middle Park 70, KIPP Collegiate 23

Montrose High School 70, Eagle Valley 54

Mountain Range 73, Monarch 66

Mountain View 56, Thompson Valley 54

Northfield 76, Denver West 59

Northridge 74, Niwot 43

Otis 62, Haxtun 60

Pagosa Springs 55, Bayfield 42

Plateau Valley 46, Hayden 31

Poudre 62, Erie 48

Pueblo Central 64, Widefield High School 47

Rangeview 85, Hinkley 29

Resurrection Christian 61, Sterling 45

Roaring Fork 68, Gunnison 41

Rocky Mountain 48, Boulder 43

Roosevelt 58, Riverdale Ridge 55

Sanford 52, Monte Vista 37

Steamboat Springs 57, Summit 41

Thomas Jefferson 74, Abraham Lincoln 35

Timnath 67, Loveland Classical 58

University 83, Valley 40

Vail Christian 67, West Grand 22

Vista PEAK 69, John F. Kennedy 17

Windsor Charter 55, Golden View Classical 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sidney, Neb. vs. Yuma, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you