BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainville 52, Brockton 30

Bigfork 57, St. Ignatius 54

Billings Senior 56, Belgrade 41

Bozeman 0, Great Falls Russell 0

Bozeman 64, Great Falls 34

Bridger 77, Absarokee 32

Broadus 60, Terry 39

Broadview-Lavina 47, Harlowton 45

Browning 50, Ronan 46

Cascade 45, Sunburst 36

Charlo 76, Two Eagle River 38

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 64, Turner 23

Columbus 53, Three Forks 45

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 51

Drummond 62, St. Regis 38

Fairfield 49, Belt 42

Frenchtown 59, Stevensville 37

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 80, Frazer 12

Great Falls Russell 63, Gallatin 52

Hamilton 46, Butte Central 28

Lame Deer 93, Red Lodge 63

Lewistown (Fergus) 59, Lockwood 34

Livingston 72, Laurel 67

Lone Peak 47, Sheridan 38

Malta 68, Wolf Point 38

Miles City 67, Billings Central 66

Park City 41, Roberts 37

Polson 57, Libby 40

Power 51, Valier 43

Richey-Lambert 56, Nashua 19

Roy-Winifred 57, Geraldine/Highwood 34

Shields Valley 59, Fromberg 23

Troy 59, Plains 32

Victor 35, Seeley-Swan 33

Winnett-Grass Range 59, Centerville 52, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you