BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainville 52, Brockton 30
Bigfork 57, St. Ignatius 54
Billings Senior 56, Belgrade 41
Bozeman 0, Great Falls Russell 0
Bozeman 64, Great Falls 34
Bridger 77, Absarokee 32
Broadus 60, Terry 39
Broadview-Lavina 47, Harlowton 45
Browning 50, Ronan 46
Cascade 45, Sunburst 36
Charlo 76, Two Eagle River 38
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 64, Turner 23
Columbus 53, Three Forks 45
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 51
Drummond 62, St. Regis 38
Fairfield 49, Belt 42
Frenchtown 59, Stevensville 37
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 80, Frazer 12
Great Falls Russell 63, Gallatin 52
Hamilton 46, Butte Central 28
Lame Deer 93, Red Lodge 63
Lewistown (Fergus) 59, Lockwood 34
Livingston 72, Laurel 67
Lone Peak 47, Sheridan 38
Malta 68, Wolf Point 38
Miles City 67, Billings Central 66
Park City 41, Roberts 37
Polson 57, Libby 40
Power 51, Valier 43
Richey-Lambert 56, Nashua 19
Roy-Winifred 57, Geraldine/Highwood 34
Shields Valley 59, Fromberg 23
Troy 59, Plains 32
Victor 35, Seeley-Swan 33
Winnett-Grass Range 59, Centerville 52, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/