GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 49, Orwell Grand Valley 37
Brunswick 36, Avon 26
Camden Preble Shawnee 56, Brookville 33
Can. McKinley 73, Norton 45
Cle. St. Joseph 50, Lyndhurst Brush 30
Clyde 40, Fremont St. Joseph 33
Eastlake North 52, Painesville Harvey 15
Elyria Cath. 70, Richfield Revere 27
Fostoria 43, Bowling Green 36
Garrettsville Garfield 64, Bristol 36
Gates Mills Gilmour 57, Gates Mills Hawken 44
Hilliard Darby 38, Hilliard Davidson 32
Legacy Christian 51, S. Charleston SE 46, OT
Lima Bath 57, Bryan 43
Mayfield 50, Chagrin Falls 40
Mentor 60, Perry 53
Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Dover 15
Spring. NW 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 45
St. Henry 41, Spencerville 39
W. Liberty-Salem 47, Bellefontaine 25
Zanesville Rosecrans 31, Zanesville Maysville 10
Great Lakes Classic=
Amherst Steele 64, E. Cle. Shaw 4
New Lexington Showcase=
Bishop Hartley 51, Cle. VASJ 42
New Lexington 65, Can. Glenoak 35
Wheelersburg 44, Worthington Christian 41
Rittman Tip-Off Classic=
Creston Norwayne 63, Cols. Wellington 31
Wooster Triway 63, Barberton 29
Thrill in the Ville’=
Cols. Northland 46, Cols. KIPP 31
Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Akr. Hoban 51
Reynoldsburg 50, Tol. Start 47
Rocky River Magnificat 62, Newark 39
Tip-Off Classic=
Georgetown 54, Portsmouth Clay 16
New Boston Glenwood 60, W. Union 38
Portsmouth 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24
Portsmouth W. 44, Frankfort Adena 32
West Branch Tip Off Classic=
Alliance Marlington 56, Painesville Riverside 51
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Struthers 45
Navarre Fairless 39, Alliance 37
Uniontown Lake 58, Hanoverton United 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. Hts. Beaumont vs. N. Royalton, ppd.
Cle. John Marshall vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
