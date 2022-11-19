GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 49, Orwell Grand Valley 37

Brunswick 36, Avon 26

Camden Preble Shawnee 56, Brookville 33

Can. McKinley 73, Norton 45

Cle. St. Joseph 50, Lyndhurst Brush 30

Clyde 40, Fremont St. Joseph 33

Eastlake North 52, Painesville Harvey 15

Elyria Cath. 70, Richfield Revere 27

Fostoria 43, Bowling Green 36

Garrettsville Garfield 64, Bristol 36

Gates Mills Gilmour 57, Gates Mills Hawken 44

Hilliard Darby 38, Hilliard Davidson 32

Legacy Christian 51, S. Charleston SE 46, OT

Lima Bath 57, Bryan 43

Mayfield 50, Chagrin Falls 40

Mentor 60, Perry 53

Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Dover 15

Spring. NW 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 45

St. Henry 41, Spencerville 39

W. Liberty-Salem 47, Bellefontaine 25

Zanesville Rosecrans 31, Zanesville Maysville 10

Great Lakes Classic=

Amherst Steele 64, E. Cle. Shaw 4

New Lexington Showcase=

Bishop Hartley 51, Cle. VASJ 42

New Lexington 65, Can. Glenoak 35

Wheelersburg 44, Worthington Christian 41

Rittman Tip-Off Classic=

Creston Norwayne 63, Cols. Wellington 31

Wooster Triway 63, Barberton 29

Thrill in the Ville’=

Cols. Northland 46, Cols. KIPP 31

Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Akr. Hoban 51

Reynoldsburg 50, Tol. Start 47

Rocky River Magnificat 62, Newark 39

Tip-Off Classic=

Georgetown 54, Portsmouth Clay 16

New Boston Glenwood 60, W. Union 38

Portsmouth 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24

Portsmouth W. 44, Frankfort Adena 32

West Branch Tip Off Classic=

Alliance Marlington 56, Painesville Riverside 51

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Struthers 45

Navarre Fairless 39, Alliance 37

Uniontown Lake 58, Hanoverton United 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. Hts. Beaumont vs. N. Royalton, ppd.

Cle. John Marshall vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you