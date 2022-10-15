PREP FOOTBALL=

Annapolis Area Christian 13, St. John's Catholic Prep 7

Archbishop Curley 36, Mt. Carmel 6

Crossland 12, Fairmont Heights 8

Eleanor Roosevelt 38, DuVal 12

Episcopal, Va. 9, Landon 0

Gwynn Park 47, Central 0

Laurel 54, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

MD School for the Deaf 58, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 0

Mountain Ridge 56, Northern Garrett 13

Mt. Hebron 47, Hammond 6

Mt. St. Joseph's 23, McDonogh School 7

Northeast - AA 23, Dulaney 20

Sparrows Point 32, Baltimore Chesapeake 20

Surrattsville def. Edmondson-Westside, forfeit

