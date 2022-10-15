PREP FOOTBALL=
Annapolis Area Christian 13, St. John's Catholic Prep 7
Archbishop Curley 36, Mt. Carmel 6
Crossland 12, Fairmont Heights 8
Eleanor Roosevelt 38, DuVal 12
Episcopal, Va. 9, Landon 0
Gwynn Park 47, Central 0
Laurel 54, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
MD School for the Deaf 58, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 0
Mountain Ridge 56, Northern Garrett 13
Mt. Hebron 47, Hammond 6
Mt. St. Joseph's 23, McDonogh School 7
Northeast - AA 23, Dulaney 20
Sparrows Point 32, Baltimore Chesapeake 20
Surrattsville def. Edmondson-Westside, forfeit
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.