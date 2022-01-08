GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Parowan 59, San Juan Blanding 34

Pine View 35, Wasatch 32

Sugar-Salem, Idaho 46, Ridgeline 41

Wendover 60, Pinnacle 11

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

