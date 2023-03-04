BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 4A=
First Round=
Henley 65, Astoria 62
Junction City 74, La Grande 50
Class 3A=
Fourth Place=
Creswell 64, Banks 51
Third Place=
Oregon Episcopal 78, De La Salle 71
Class 2A=
Fourth Place=
Mannahouse Christian 67, Regis 54
Third Place=
Kennedy 65, Heppner 30
Class 1A=
Fourth Place=
Adrian 80, Nixyaawii 60
Third Place=
North Douglas 70, Open Door 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
