BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 4A=

First Round=

Henley 65, Astoria 62

Junction City 74, La Grande 50

Class 3A=

Fourth Place=

Creswell 64, Banks 51

Third Place=

Oregon Episcopal 78, De La Salle 71

Class 2A=

Fourth Place=

Mannahouse Christian 67, Regis 54

Third Place=

Kennedy 65, Heppner 30

Class 1A=

Fourth Place=

Adrian 80, Nixyaawii 60

Third Place=

North Douglas 70, Open Door 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

