BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austin 73, Byron 51

Blue Earth Area 65, Jackson County Central 63

Centennial 63, Woodbury 54

Central Minnesota Christian 95, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 61

Duluth Denfeld 80, North Branch 75

Henning 69, Staples-Motley 48

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 62, Cleveland 33

Hiawatha Collegiate 56, Minneapolis Henry 55

Holdingford 52, Upsala 13

Holy Family Catholic 88, Chanhassen 63

Jordan 67, New Ulm 41

Kimball 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 72

Lakeview 71, Adrian/Ellsworth 49

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57

Madelia 60, Nicollet 55

Merrill, Wis. 42, La Crescent 41

Milaca 83, Braham 43

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 46, Lac qui Parle Valley 37

Norwood-Young America 69, Dover-Eyota 41

Randolph 61, Rushford-Peterson 52

Redwood Valley 80, Minnewaska 52

Saint Croix Central, Wis. 67, Rush City 53

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 78, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 72

Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Worthington 69

St. Anthony 73, Delano 72

St. Paul Academy 63, Christ's Household of Faith 60

St. Paul Harding 72, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 43

West Lutheran 62, Trinity 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

