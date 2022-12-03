BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austin 73, Byron 51
Blue Earth Area 65, Jackson County Central 63
Centennial 63, Woodbury 54
Central Minnesota Christian 95, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 61
Duluth Denfeld 80, North Branch 75
Henning 69, Staples-Motley 48
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 62, Cleveland 33
Hiawatha Collegiate 56, Minneapolis Henry 55
Holdingford 52, Upsala 13
Holy Family Catholic 88, Chanhassen 63
Jordan 67, New Ulm 41
Kimball 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 72
Lakeview 71, Adrian/Ellsworth 49
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57
Madelia 60, Nicollet 55
Merrill, Wis. 42, La Crescent 41
Milaca 83, Braham 43
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 46, Lac qui Parle Valley 37
Norwood-Young America 69, Dover-Eyota 41
Randolph 61, Rushford-Peterson 52
Redwood Valley 80, Minnewaska 52
Saint Croix Central, Wis. 67, Rush City 53
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 78, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 72
Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Worthington 69
St. Anthony 73, Delano 72
St. Paul Academy 63, Christ's Household of Faith 60
St. Paul Harding 72, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 43
West Lutheran 62, Trinity 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.