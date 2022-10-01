PREP FOOTBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 7
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 48, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
Bessemer, Mich. 56, South Shore 26
Highland 45, Iowa-Grant 6
Ladysmith 56, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Manitowoc Lincoln 48, Sheboygan South 21
Merrill 28, Hayward 6
Milwaukee Hamilton 24, Milwaukee Vincent 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
