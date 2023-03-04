BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern AA=

Championship=

Bozeman 54, Billings West 48

Loser Out=

Billings Skyview 76, Great Falls Russell 71

Gallatin 65, Great Falls 49

Third Place=

Billings Skyview 57, Gallatin 48

Western AA=

Championship=

Missoula Hellgate 57, Kalispell Glacier 33

Loser Out=

Butte 79, Helena 64

Missoula Big Sky 62, Helena Capital 56, OT

Third Place=

Butte 73, Missoula Big Sky 45

MHSA State Tournament=

Class A=

Play-in=

Columbia Falls 82, Havre 74

Northern B=

Championship=

Malta 61, Wolf Point 57

Loser Out=

Fairfield 73, Poplar 62

Rocky Boy 76, Cut Bank 65

Third Place=

Fairfield 80, Rocky Boy 48

Southern B=

Championship=

Columbus 55, Red Lodge 48

Loser Out=

Lame Deer 73, Three Forks 55

Lodge Grass 58, Huntley Project 55

Third Place=

Lame Deer 66, Lodge Grass 56

Eastern C=

Championship=

Lustre Christian 51, Fairview 50

Loser Out=

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 53, Plentywood 50

Scobey 62, Savage 49

Third Place=

Plentywood 39, Scobey 24

Southern C=

Championship=

Broadus 38, Melstone 25

Loser Out=

Broadview-Lavina 67, Jordan 42

Park City 55, Custer-Hysham 46

Third Place=

Broadview-Lavina 65, Park City 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

