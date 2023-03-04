BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern AA=
Championship=
Bozeman 54, Billings West 48
Loser Out=
Billings Skyview 76, Great Falls Russell 71
Gallatin 65, Great Falls 49
Third Place=
Billings Skyview 57, Gallatin 48
Western AA=
Championship=
Missoula Hellgate 57, Kalispell Glacier 33
Loser Out=
Butte 79, Helena 64
Missoula Big Sky 62, Helena Capital 56, OT
Third Place=
Butte 73, Missoula Big Sky 45
MHSA State Tournament=
Class A=
Play-in=
Columbia Falls 82, Havre 74
Northern B=
Championship=
Malta 61, Wolf Point 57
Loser Out=
Fairfield 73, Poplar 62
Rocky Boy 76, Cut Bank 65
Third Place=
Fairfield 80, Rocky Boy 48
Southern B=
Championship=
Columbus 55, Red Lodge 48
Loser Out=
Lame Deer 73, Three Forks 55
Lodge Grass 58, Huntley Project 55
Third Place=
Lame Deer 66, Lodge Grass 56
Eastern C=
Championship=
Lustre Christian 51, Fairview 50
Loser Out=
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 53, Plentywood 50
Scobey 62, Savage 49
Third Place=
Plentywood 39, Scobey 24
Southern C=
Championship=
Broadus 38, Melstone 25
Loser Out=
Broadview-Lavina 67, Jordan 42
Park City 55, Custer-Hysham 46
Third Place=
Broadview-Lavina 65, Park City 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
