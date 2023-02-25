GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dunmore 56, Mid Valley 21

Maplewood 50, Mercer 37

Northern Lehigh 85, Panther Valley 84, OT

Northwestern Lehigh 62, Saucon Valley 19

Sharpsville 37, Northwestern 30

Spring-Ford 41, Souderton 37

Universal Audenried Charter School 56, Imhotep Charter 48

WPIAL Class 3A=

Laurel 66, Neshannock 46

WPIAL Class 2A=

Shenango 54, Burgettstown 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you