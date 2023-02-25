GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dunmore 56, Mid Valley 21
Maplewood 50, Mercer 37
Northern Lehigh 85, Panther Valley 84, OT
Northwestern Lehigh 62, Saucon Valley 19
Sharpsville 37, Northwestern 30
Spring-Ford 41, Souderton 37
Universal Audenried Charter School 56, Imhotep Charter 48
WPIAL Class 3A=
Laurel 66, Neshannock 46
WPIAL Class 2A=
Shenango 54, Burgettstown 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
