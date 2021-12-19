BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 82, Klamath 49

Bandon 61, Bonanza 41

Camas Valley 40, Prospect 29

Catlin Gabel 46, Rainier 42

Central Christian 72, Gilchrist 36

Clarkston, Wash. 57, Pendleton 46

Columbia Christian 65, Colton 47

Condon 75, Bickleton, Wash. 44

De La Salle 57, King's Way Christian School, Wash. 39

Dufur 41, Horizon Christian Hood River 32

Echo 82, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 76

Elkton 49, Triangle Lake 38

Franklin 48, Roseburg 46

Gold Beach 71, Lost River 60

Ione/Arlington 64, Sherman 46

La Pine 61, Toledo 49

Mannahouse Christian 53, Damascus Christian 29

Mazama 63, Ontario 29

McMinnville 65, North Salem 64

Mountain View 42, Springfield 32

Nelson 64, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 48

North Lake/Paisley 49, Crosspoint Christian 32

Open Door 60, Grand View Christian 24

Pilot Rock 56, Vernonia 48

Pine Eagle 72, Four Rivers Community School 64

Sheridan 42, Culver 34

Siletz Valley 53, Umpqua Valley Christian 43

South Wasco County 75, Klickwood, Wash. 20

St. Paul 49, Alsea 36

St. Stephens Academy 51, Southwest Christian 19

13 Mile Shootout=

Faith Bible 81, Prairie City 39

Joseph 61, Grant Union 35

Barlow Trail Tournament=

Benson 61, Thurston 48

Tualatin 51, Barlow 46

Boomer Bash=

Mohawk 38, Central Linn 31

Bulldog Invitational=

Creswell 64, Siuslaw 58

Monroe 62, Sutherlin 44

Capitol City Classic=

Rancho Christian, Calif. 58, Salem Academy 34

Roosevelt 82, Crescent Valley 61

South Salem 63, Beaverton 34

Dayton Basketball Tournament=

Willamina 57, Molalla 47

Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament=

Pleasant Hill 74, Reedsport 31

South Umpqua 56, North Valley 47

Heppner Tournament=

Heppner 65, Irrigon 21

Warrenton 41, Weston-McEwen 38

Iolani Nike Elite Tourney=

Central Catholic 80, Kalaheo, Hawaii 36

Lakeridge Tournament=

Centennial 53, Lakeridge 46

Clackamas 66, Southridge 62

McDaniel 51, Sunset 50

North Medford 73, Canby 44

Regis Holiday Tournament=

Regis 55, Waldport 49

Seaside Holiday Classic=

Corbett 46, Seaside 41

Cottage Grove 72, Newport 53

Madras 73, Astoria 68

Shamrock Slam=

Sheldon 58, Marist 56

Sprague 55, Parkrose 32

South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=

Cascade Christian 69, Hidden Valley 51

Junction City 53, North Bend 33

Marshfield 67, Redmond 53

Philomath 69, Crook County 53

The Hardwood Invite=

South Medford 65, Nathan Hale, Wash. 28

Union Bobcat Classic=

Imbler 36, Enterprise 33

Jordan Valley 43, Cove 42

Woodburn Tournament=

Woodburn 61, The Dalles 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Riverside vs. McLoughlin, ccd.

