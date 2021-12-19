BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 82, Klamath 49
Bandon 61, Bonanza 41
Camas Valley 40, Prospect 29
Catlin Gabel 46, Rainier 42
Central Christian 72, Gilchrist 36
Clarkston, Wash. 57, Pendleton 46
Columbia Christian 65, Colton 47
Condon 75, Bickleton, Wash. 44
De La Salle 57, King's Way Christian School, Wash. 39
Dufur 41, Horizon Christian Hood River 32
Echo 82, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 76
Elkton 49, Triangle Lake 38
Franklin 48, Roseburg 46
Gold Beach 71, Lost River 60
Ione/Arlington 64, Sherman 46
La Pine 61, Toledo 49
Mannahouse Christian 53, Damascus Christian 29
Mazama 63, Ontario 29
McMinnville 65, North Salem 64
Mountain View 42, Springfield 32
Nelson 64, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 48
North Lake/Paisley 49, Crosspoint Christian 32
Open Door 60, Grand View Christian 24
Pilot Rock 56, Vernonia 48
Pine Eagle 72, Four Rivers Community School 64
Sheridan 42, Culver 34
Siletz Valley 53, Umpqua Valley Christian 43
South Wasco County 75, Klickwood, Wash. 20
St. Paul 49, Alsea 36
St. Stephens Academy 51, Southwest Christian 19
13 Mile Shootout=
Faith Bible 81, Prairie City 39
Joseph 61, Grant Union 35
Barlow Trail Tournament=
Benson 61, Thurston 48
Tualatin 51, Barlow 46
Boomer Bash=
Mohawk 38, Central Linn 31
Bulldog Invitational=
Creswell 64, Siuslaw 58
Monroe 62, Sutherlin 44
Capitol City Classic=
Rancho Christian, Calif. 58, Salem Academy 34
Roosevelt 82, Crescent Valley 61
South Salem 63, Beaverton 34
Dayton Basketball Tournament=
Willamina 57, Molalla 47
Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament=
Pleasant Hill 74, Reedsport 31
South Umpqua 56, North Valley 47
Heppner Tournament=
Heppner 65, Irrigon 21
Warrenton 41, Weston-McEwen 38
Iolani Nike Elite Tourney=
Central Catholic 80, Kalaheo, Hawaii 36
Lakeridge Tournament=
Centennial 53, Lakeridge 46
Clackamas 66, Southridge 62
McDaniel 51, Sunset 50
North Medford 73, Canby 44
Regis Holiday Tournament=
Regis 55, Waldport 49
Seaside Holiday Classic=
Corbett 46, Seaside 41
Cottage Grove 72, Newport 53
Madras 73, Astoria 68
Shamrock Slam=
Sheldon 58, Marist 56
Sprague 55, Parkrose 32
South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=
Cascade Christian 69, Hidden Valley 51
Junction City 53, North Bend 33
Marshfield 67, Redmond 53
Philomath 69, Crook County 53
The Hardwood Invite=
South Medford 65, Nathan Hale, Wash. 28
Union Bobcat Classic=
Imbler 36, Enterprise 33
Jordan Valley 43, Cove 42
Woodburn Tournament=
Woodburn 61, The Dalles 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Riverside vs. McLoughlin, ccd.
