GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 62, Baltimore Poly, Md. 58

Central - Wise 52, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 48

Clarke County 49, James Wood 45

Colgan 48, Fairview, Pa. 47

Greater Latrobe, Pa. 43, George Marshall 41

King's Fork High School 65, Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 54

Millbrook 58, Independence 18

Miller School 65, Mt. Carmel, Md. 38

Paul VI Catholic High School 39, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. 36

PikeView, W.Va. 68, Tazewell 41

Virginia Academy 68, Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 38

Western Albemarle 47, Stuarts Draft 24

Wilson Memorial 45, Strasburg 43

She Got Game=

Edison 47, Pikesville, Md. 39

Shaler, Pa. 62, Lake Braddock 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

