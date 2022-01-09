BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albuquerque High 66, Eldorado 64
Andrews, Texas 54, Portales 52
Capitan 57, Mountainair 52
Cibola 67, Manzano 50
Clayton 67, Maxwell 35
Dulce 65, Mesa Vista 33
Elida 83, Logan 61
Escalante 55, Mora 42
Farmington 56, Socorro 41
Goddard 55, Santa Fe Prep 40
Highland 65, West Mesa 47
Hobbs 88, Centennial 54
Hot Springs 47, Silver 36
La Cueva 69, Cleveland 62
Los Alamos 46, Artesia 44
Los Lunas 45, Carlsbad 43
Lovington 77, Pojoaque 72
Magdalena 82, Quemado 28
Mosquero/Roy 58, Santa Fe Waldorf School 23
Rio Rancho 49, Del Norte 43
Sandia 73, Hope Christian 53
Santa Fe 61, Clovis 47
Santa Fe Indian 66, Estancia 64
Taos 62, Tatum 16
Volcano Vista 78, Atrisco Heritage 51
West Las Vegas 74, Thoreau 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/