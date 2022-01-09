BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 66, Eldorado 64

Andrews, Texas 54, Portales 52

Capitan 57, Mountainair 52

Cibola 67, Manzano 50

Clayton 67, Maxwell 35

Dulce 65, Mesa Vista 33

Elida 83, Logan 61

Escalante 55, Mora 42

Farmington 56, Socorro 41

Goddard 55, Santa Fe Prep 40

Highland 65, West Mesa 47

Hobbs 88, Centennial 54

Hot Springs 47, Silver 36

La Cueva 69, Cleveland 62

Los Alamos 46, Artesia 44

Los Lunas 45, Carlsbad 43

Lovington 77, Pojoaque 72

Magdalena 82, Quemado 28

Mosquero/Roy 58, Santa Fe Waldorf School 23

Rio Rancho 49, Del Norte 43

Sandia 73, Hope Christian 53

Santa Fe 61, Clovis 47

Santa Fe Indian 66, Estancia 64

Taos 62, Tatum 16

Volcano Vista 78, Atrisco Heritage 51

West Las Vegas 74, Thoreau 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

