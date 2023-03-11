BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSA State Tournament=

Class AA=

Loser Out=

Bozeman 56, Billings Skyview 53

Kalispell Glacier 67, Gallatin 63

Class A=

Loser Out=

Butte Central 69, Billings Central 57

Glendive 62, Frenchtown 49

Class B=

Loser Out=

Bigfork 53, Columbus 42

Red Lodge 67, Wolf Point 57

Class C=

Loser Out=

Belt 47, Lustre Christian 24

Fairview 56, Broadus 47

