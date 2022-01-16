GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 41

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 65, Cedar Valley Christian School 24

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58, Audubon 53

Hudson 43, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32

Iowa City West 57, Cedar Falls 47

Marion 64, West Delaware, Manchester 36

Mediapolis 79, Burlington 22

Nodaway Valley 55, Panorama, Panora 54

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 62, Lewis Central 24

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sioux Center 50

Sidney 43, Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 37

Solon 62, Mount Vernon 44

Spirit Lake 48, Western Christian 47

Storm Lake 35, OA-BCIG 26

Valley Community, Elgin 44, Urbandale 29

West Monona 51, Trinity Christian High School 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colo-NESCO vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Boone, ppd.

Glenwood vs. Maryville, Mo., ppd.

Glidden-Ralston vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd.

Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. Monticello, ppd.

Nevada vs. PCM, Monroe, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

