PREP FOOTBALL=

Arvada 54, Prospect Ridge Academy 6

Belleview Christian 28, Soroco 8

Calhan 32, Las Animas 16

Cheyenne Wells 65, Stratton 16

Dove Creek 52, Plateau Valley 14

Elbert 64, Justice 24

Fleming 61, North Park 33

Fort Lupton 24, Wheat Ridge 22

Grand Valley 33, Ellicott 6

Mountain Valley 48, Hanover 16

Rangely 28, Caliche 8

Rocky Mountain 20, Chaparral 16

Sargent 38, South Park 0

Swink 32, Fowler 26

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

