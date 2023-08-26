PREP FOOTBALL=
Arvada 54, Prospect Ridge Academy 6
Belleview Christian 28, Soroco 8
Calhan 32, Las Animas 16
Cheyenne Wells 65, Stratton 16
Dove Creek 52, Plateau Valley 14
Elbert 64, Justice 24
Fleming 61, North Park 33
Fort Lupton 24, Wheat Ridge 22
Grand Valley 33, Ellicott 6
Mountain Valley 48, Hanover 16
Rangely 28, Caliche 8
Rocky Mountain 20, Chaparral 16
Sargent 38, South Park 0
Swink 32, Fowler 26
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
