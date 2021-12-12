GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 56, Ririe 34
American Falls 58, Declo 49
Butte County 42, W. Jefferson 34
Clearwater Valley 48, Logos 31
Cole Valley 41, Parma 31
East Helena, Mont. 62, Kellogg 36
Fruitland 55, Ridgevue 37
Homedale 57, Vale, Ore. 34
Mackay 45, Watersprings 20
Mead, Wash. 55, Post Falls 29
Melba 69, Nampa Christian 23
Oakley 50, Hansen 30
Payette 43, Ontario, Ore. 29
Priest River 47, Newport, Wash. 17
Rigby 62, Century 34
Teton 61, Marsh Valley 44
Wendell 42, Carey 34
Wilder 32, Idaho City 29
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Lyman, Wyo. 62, South Fremont 61
South Fremont 53, Kemmerer, Wyo. 22
