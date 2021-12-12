GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 56, Ririe 34

American Falls 58, Declo 49

Butte County 42, W. Jefferson 34

Clearwater Valley 48, Logos 31

Cole Valley 41, Parma 31

East Helena, Mont. 62, Kellogg 36

Fruitland 55, Ridgevue 37

Homedale 57, Vale, Ore. 34

Mackay 45, Watersprings 20

Mead, Wash. 55, Post Falls 29

Melba 69, Nampa Christian 23

Oakley 50, Hansen 30

Payette 43, Ontario, Ore. 29

Priest River 47, Newport, Wash. 17

Rigby 62, Century 34

Teton 61, Marsh Valley 44

Wendell 42, Carey 34

Wilder 32, Idaho City 29

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Lyman, Wyo. 62, South Fremont 61

South Fremont 53, Kemmerer, Wyo. 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

