PREP FOOTBALL=

MHSAA Playoffs=

8P Division 1=

Semifinal=

Martin 42, Brown City 8

Merrill 22, Munising 20

8P Division 2=

Semifinal=

Mendon 30, Morrice 14

Division 1=

Regional Final=

Belleville 33, Detroit Catholic Central 10

Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14

Division 3=

Regional Final=

Muskegon 27, Zeeland West 20

Division 5=

Regional Final=

Gladwin 26, Oakridge High School 8

Division 6=

Regional Final=

Negaunee 18, Gladstone 12

Reed City 6, Millington 0

Division 7=

Regional Final=

Traverse City St. Francis 63, Ithaca 0

Division 8=

Regional Final=

Iron Mountain 34, Evart 33

Ubly 49, Fowler 7

