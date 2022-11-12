PREP FOOTBALL=
MHSAA Playoffs=
8P Division 1=
Semifinal=
Martin 42, Brown City 8
Merrill 22, Munising 20
8P Division 2=
Semifinal=
Mendon 30, Morrice 14
Division 1=
Regional Final=
Belleville 33, Detroit Catholic Central 10
Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14
Division 3=
Regional Final=
Muskegon 27, Zeeland West 20
Division 5=
Regional Final=
Gladwin 26, Oakridge High School 8
Division 6=
Regional Final=
Negaunee 18, Gladstone 12
Reed City 6, Millington 0
Division 7=
Regional Final=
Traverse City St. Francis 63, Ithaca 0
Division 8=
Regional Final=
Iron Mountain 34, Evart 33
Ubly 49, Fowler 7
