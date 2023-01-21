GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada-Clearmont 36, Hulett 31

Buffalo 58, Newcastle 47

Burns 52, Pine Bluffs 48

Campbell County 72, Casper Natrona 49

Casper Kelly Walsh 51, Riverton 28

Cody 58, Rock Springs 31

Douglas 73, Torrington 27

Encampment 44, Cokeville 43

Green River 63, Jackson Hole 10

Greybull 48, Wind River 47

Hanna-Elk Mountain 31, Guernsey-Sunrise 28

Moorcroft 45, Glenrock 42

Pinedale 59, Mountain View 46

Powell 54, Worland 35

Riverside 49, Dubois 37

Rocky Mountain 43, Shoshoni 28

Saratoga 53, Farson-Eden 29

Southeast 43, Lusk 16

Star Valley 39, Marsh Valley, Idaho 32

Sundance 65, Big Horn 64

Thunder Basin 59, Sheridan 52

Tongue River 40, Wright 36

Wheatland 45, Rawlins 32

Wyoming Indian 71, Big Piney 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you