BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blake 56, Mound Westonka 52

Bloomington Jefferson 61, Hiawatha Collegiate 50

Central Minnesota Christian 77, Ortonville 27

Eden Valley-Watkins 61, Watertown-Mayer 44

Holy Family Catholic 80, Mayer Lutheran 37

Lake City 63, La Crescent 49

Lakeville North 76, Rochester Century 58

Legacy Christian 73, Frazee 47

Minnetonka 98, Eastview 84

Moorhead 83, Lennox, S.D. 74

Osakis 73, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64

Park (Cottage Grove) 60, Minneapolis Edison 52

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32

Randolph 81, Medford 48

Rochester John Marshall 68, Faribault 63

Rochester Mayo 68, Mankato West 57

Rush City 87, Maple Lake 37

Sauk Centre 51, Pelican Rapids 46

Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D. 64, Marshall 53

St. Paul Central 91, Washington Tech 66

Worthington 75, Canistota, S.D. 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you