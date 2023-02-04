BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blake 56, Mound Westonka 52
Bloomington Jefferson 61, Hiawatha Collegiate 50
Central Minnesota Christian 77, Ortonville 27
Eden Valley-Watkins 61, Watertown-Mayer 44
Holy Family Catholic 80, Mayer Lutheran 37
Lake City 63, La Crescent 49
Lakeville North 76, Rochester Century 58
Legacy Christian 73, Frazee 47
Minnetonka 98, Eastview 84
Moorhead 83, Lennox, S.D. 74
Osakis 73, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64
Park (Cottage Grove) 60, Minneapolis Edison 52
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32
Randolph 81, Medford 48
Rochester John Marshall 68, Faribault 63
Rochester Mayo 68, Mankato West 57
Rush City 87, Maple Lake 37
Sauk Centre 51, Pelican Rapids 46
Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D. 64, Marshall 53
St. Paul Central 91, Washington Tech 66
Worthington 75, Canistota, S.D. 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
