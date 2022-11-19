GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 67, Maine South 63

Buffalo Grove 44, Grayslake Central 40

Burlington Central 49, Prairie Ridge 38

Cullom Tri-Point 49, Milford 25

Dupo 34, Marissa/Coulterville 29

Hersey 82, Crystal Lake Central 31

Hinsdale South 56, Stagg 48

Lake Zurich 48, Sycamore 45

Lanark Eastland 49, Forreston 35

Larkin 50, Belvidere North 38

Niles West 46, L.F. Academy 39

Northside Prep 51, Walther Christian Academy 30

Pana 65, Okaw Valley 22

Pleasant Plains 39, Illini West (Carthage) 25

Quad Cities 40, Kankakee Trinity Academy 28

Rockford Guilford 56, Naperville Central 51

Taft 46, Round Lake 33

Taylorville 66, Jacksonville 33

Vandalia 59, Pawnee 22

Westinghouse 62, Maria 3

Willows 47, Harvard 10

Galesburg Shootout=

Galesburg 51, Chatham Glenwood 45

Taylorville Tournament=

Rochester 58, Hillsboro 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you