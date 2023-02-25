GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 1A=

First Round=

Green River 54, Water Canyon 26

Milford 53, Tintic 31

Whitehorse 74, Pinnacle 25

Class 2A=

Championship=

Kanab 39, Beaver 34

Fifth Place=

Parowan 54, North Sevier 47

Third Place=

North Summit 65, Draper APA 61

Class 3A=

Championship=

Morgan 70, Grantsville 66

Fifth Place=

Judge Memorial 48, Canyon View 41

Third Place=

Richfield 47, Carbon 43

Class 4A=

Championship=

Ridgeline 67, Sky View 43

