GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 1A=
First Round=
Green River 54, Water Canyon 26
Milford 53, Tintic 31
Whitehorse 74, Pinnacle 25
Class 2A=
Championship=
Kanab 39, Beaver 34
Fifth Place=
Parowan 54, North Sevier 47
Third Place=
North Summit 65, Draper APA 61
Class 3A=
Championship=
Morgan 70, Grantsville 66
Fifth Place=
Judge Memorial 48, Canyon View 41
Third Place=
Richfield 47, Carbon 43
Class 4A=
Championship=
Ridgeline 67, Sky View 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
