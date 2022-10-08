PREP FOOTBALL=

Alden-Hebron 42, Orangeville 36

Amboy-LaMoille 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 8

Black Hawk, Wis. 24, Warren 0

Byron 48, Oregon 6

Carterville 54, Madison 32

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 18

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 27, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 6

Chicago Academy 53, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0

Chicago Ag Science 36, Dunbar 16

Chicago Marshall 52, Chicago Phoenix Academy 42

Chicago Sullivan 30, Steinmetz 6

Dakota 34, West Carroll 0

Flora 45, Vienna-Goreville 14

Foreman def. Chicago Roosevelt, forfeit

Forreston 42, Lena-Winslow 41, OT

Freeport (Aquin) 62, Rockford Lutheran 21

Freeport 35, Rockford Guilford 27

Glenbard West 28, Downers North 21

Hyde Park 8, Richards 0

Jacksonville Routt 48, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 0

Kankakee 34, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 6

Lake View 18, Mather 12

Lanark Eastland 31, Pecatonica 23

Lawrenceville 49, OPH 12

Machesney Park Harlem 48, Rockford East 28

Maria 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 14

Martinsville 27, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 0

Monroe, Wis. 14, Durand 9

North Lawndale 24, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 12

Olney (Richland County) 28, Robinson 26

Orangeville 42, Milledgeville 38

Orr 60, Kelly 0

Ottawa Marquette 52, Walther Christian Academy 0

Pawnee 72, Metro-East Lutheran 12

Plainfield South 26, Plainfield Central 0

Red Hill 27, Casey-Westfield 26

Rockford Boylan 14, Hononegah 13

Rockford Boylan 49, Machesney Park Harlem 14

Rockford Christian 45, Rock Falls 8

Rockford Christian Life 34, Dixon 27

Rockford East 34, Brodhead, Wis. 8

Rockford Guilford 47, Rockford East 6

Rockford Jefferson 16, Rockford Auburn 12

Simeon 29, Kenwood 0

South Beloit 42, Ashton-Franklin Center 17

Springfield Lanphier 30, Eisenhower 18

Sterling Newman 57, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 24

Stillman Valley 28, Pearl City 24

Stockton 24, Galena 10

Stockton 59, Fieldcrest 12

Taft 29, Chicago (Clark) 0

Tilden 34, Gage Park 0

Westinghouse 14, Whitney Young 13

Winnebago 30, River Ridge 24

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

