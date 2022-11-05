PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Conroe Oak Ridge 66, Willis 45
¶ Cypress Fairbanks 45, Houston Memorial 21
¶ Cypress Woods 36, Cypress Park 17
¶ Fort Bend Clements 34, Fort Bend Dulles 30
¶ Houston Lamar 63, Houston Bellaire 0
¶ Houston Langham Creek 52, Cypress Lakes 20
¶ Humble 42, Beaumont United 22
¶ Richmond George Ranch 21, Fort Bend Elkins 14
¶ SA Northside Warren 41, Sotomayor 9
CLASS 5A=
¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 38, Dallas Wilson 10
¶ Galveston Ball 58, Wisdom 0
¶ SA Jefferson 34, SA Edison 14
CLASS 3A=
¶ Mineola 42, Commerce 38
CLASS 2A=
¶ D’Hanis 38, Center Point 14
¶ Maud 48, Linden-Kildare 8
¶ Simms Bowie 2, Detroit 0
¶ Thrall 38, Schulenburg 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ FW Lake Country 35, Arlington Grace Prep 9
¶ Greenville Christian 64, Eagle Christian 42
OTHER=
¶ Dallas Fairhill 46, Rockwall Providence Academy 20
¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 55, St Augustine 0
¶ Houston Heights 70, Houston Chavez 6
¶ Plano Coram Deo 38, Wylie Prep 28
¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Concordia 8
¶ Yates 46, Worthing 33
SPC District 3A=
Championship=
John Cooper 63, FW Trinity Valley 31
SPC District 4A=
Championship=
Houston Kinkaid 17, Bellaire Episcopal 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
