GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

BOLD 63, Renville County West 28

Bemidji 74, Hibbing 40

Benilde-St. Margaret's 76, Totino-Grace 60

Blake 41, Legacy Christian 24

Cannon Falls 52, Dover-Eyota 50

Central Minnesota Christian 61, Southwest Minnesota Christian 58

Cloquet 60, North Branch 41

Dassel-Cokato 67, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 51

DeLaSalle 66, Champlin Park 59

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Kindred, N.D. 40

Duluth Marshall 91, International Falls 29

Frazee 56, New York Mills 49

Hancock 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38

Hawley 62, Park Rapids 58

Hill-Murray 59, St. Paul Como Park 53

Hills-Beaver Creek 49, Red Rock Central 47

Lakeville North 64, Rochester John Marshall 43

Marshall 68, Fairmont 35

Mayer Lutheran 56, Norwood-Young America 40

Menahga 59, Chisholm 50

Minnehaha Academy 61, Holy Family Catholic 54

New Ulm 69, Willmar 67

Parkers Prairie 58, Battle Lake 40

Prior Lake 56, Minnetonka 52

Proctor 49, Simley 35

Providence Academy 87, Hopkins 80

Rogers 51, Moorhead 35

Rush City 57, Minneapolis North 53

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 61, Sibley East 45

St. Anthony 67, Two Rivers 38

St. Croix Lutheran 62, Orono 51

St. Francis 85, Coon Rapids 50

St. Michael-Albertville 83, Becker 70

Stewartville 68, Red Wing 52

Stillwater 60, Rosemount 43

Triton 65, La Crescent 56

Vermillion, S.D. 32, Luverne 31

Waseca 53, St. Clair 38

Windom 75, Edgerton 36

Winona Cotter 59, Blooming Prairie 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

