GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 5A=
Championship=
Archbishop Wood 61, South Fayette 54
PIAA Class 4A=
Championship=
Lansdale Catholic 53, Blackhawk 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 8:39 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 5A=
Championship=
Archbishop Wood 61, South Fayette 54
PIAA Class 4A=
Championship=
Lansdale Catholic 53, Blackhawk 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.