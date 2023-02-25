BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedaredge 56, Roaring Fork 34

CHSAA Playoffs=

Districts=

Brush 49, Strasburg 39

Crowley County 50, Holly 27

Fowler 51, Hoehne 34

Highland 67, Platte Valley 61

McClave 62, Cheraw 34

Peyton 53, Thomas MacLaren 35

Sierra Grande 66, Sangre De Cristo 34

Wiggins 66, Holyoke 55

Second Round=

Class 4A=

Alamosa 64, Peak to Peak 48

Colorado Academy 62, Severance 61

Holy Family 80, Kent Denver 53

Lutheran 63, D'Evelyn 55

Class 5A=

Dakota Ridge 71, Thomas Jefferson 45

Mead 69, Ponderosa 57

Mesa Ridge 79, Silver Creek 50

Pueblo South 62, Vista PEAK 51

Class 6A=

Denver East 80, Eaglecrest 65

Fort Collins 67, Legacy 56

Fossil Ridge 72, Doherty 43

Mountain Valley 69, Ralston Valley 35

Rock Canyon 61, Fountain-Fort Carson 51

Smoky Hill 77, FMHS 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you