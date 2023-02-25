BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedaredge 56, Roaring Fork 34
CHSAA Playoffs=
Districts=
Brush 49, Strasburg 39
Crowley County 50, Holly 27
Fowler 51, Hoehne 34
Highland 67, Platte Valley 61
McClave 62, Cheraw 34
Peyton 53, Thomas MacLaren 35
Sierra Grande 66, Sangre De Cristo 34
Wiggins 66, Holyoke 55
Second Round=
Class 4A=
Alamosa 64, Peak to Peak 48
Colorado Academy 62, Severance 61
Holy Family 80, Kent Denver 53
Lutheran 63, D'Evelyn 55
Class 5A=
Dakota Ridge 71, Thomas Jefferson 45
Mead 69, Ponderosa 57
Mesa Ridge 79, Silver Creek 50
Pueblo South 62, Vista PEAK 51
Class 6A=
Denver East 80, Eaglecrest 65
Fort Collins 67, Legacy 56
Fossil Ridge 72, Doherty 43
Mountain Valley 69, Ralston Valley 35
Rock Canyon 61, Fountain-Fort Carson 51
Smoky Hill 77, FMHS 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
