BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Tech 60, Wildwood Catholic 51

Barringer 67, Newark Lab 54

Boonton 60, Newton 54

Burlington City 70, Willingboro 46

Burlington Township 68, Shawnee 53

Calvary Christian 56, New Egypt 37

Cedar Creek 46, Collingswood 28

Chatham 62, Morris Knolls 41

Cherry Hill West 76, Clearview Regional 56

Cliffside Park 51, Brearley 45

Clifton 69, Bloomfield 50

Colonia 54, South Brunswick 52

Colts Neck 42, Old Bridge 38

Columbia 61, West Side 57

Delaware Valley Regional 52, West Morris 47

Delsea 61, West Deptford 49

Don Bosco Prep 55, St. Augustine 48

Dwight-Morrow 59, Indian Hills 57

Eastern 51, Williamstown 36

Egg Harbor 58, Holmdel 48

Ewing 72, Monroe 47

Fair Lawn 60, Bergenfield 41

Franklin 85, Warren Hills 47

Highland 66, Penns Grove 54

Hillsborough 46, Pingry 32

Irvington 57, Caldwell 53

J.P. Stevens 46, Woodbridge 44

Jackson Liberty 53, Pinelands Regional 31

Jackson Memorial 44, Cherokee 28

Lakeland 79, Pompton Lakes 75

Lawrence 45, Seneca 42

Lenape 58, Kingsway 52

Lenape Valley 45, High Point 36

Madison 54, Jonathan Dayton 39

Manchester Regional 50, Hawthorne Christian 39

Manville 51, Carteret 47

Marlboro 67, Red Bank Catholic 52

Matawan 67, Red Bank Regional 34

Medford Tech 74, Sterling 58

Mendham 54, Mount Olive 30

Metuchen 52, Piscataway Tech 45

Middletown South 58, Lincoln 34

Midland Park 74, Becton 68

Monmouth 39, Long Branch 35

Montclair 61, Newark Central 49

Montgomery 71, Cranford 57

Moorestown 62, Camden Catholic 42

Morris Hills 75, Morristown 64

Mountain Lakes 39, Kinnelon 32

Newark East Side 49, Trenton Central 46

North Hunterdon 39, Hopewell Valley Central 30

Northern Highlands 85, Lyndhurst 59

Nottingham 78, Bordentown 50

Nutley 47, Cedar Grove 35

Ocean City 54, Lower Cape May Regional 46

Ocean Township 57, Toms River East 54

Oratory Catholic 58, Delbarton 47

Paramus Catholic 53, Passaic Tech 47

Passaic 74, Ridgefield 52

Passaic Charter 60, Science Park 58

Paterson Charter 58, Hackensack 57

Paul VI 61, St. Joseph's Prep, Pa. 57

Payne Tech 70, Plainfield 62

Pemberton 67, Florence 47

Pequannock 83, Wallkill Valley 57

Perth Amboy 64, New Brunswick 29

Phillipsburg 42, Sparta 41

Piscataway 69, East Brunswick 41

Princeton 50, Princeton Day 46

Ramapo 52, Linden 42

Raritan 34, Shore Regional 31

Ridge 68, North Brunswick 30

Roselle Park 44, Governor Livingston 41

Roxbury 64, Montville 58

Rumson-Fair Haven 52, Brick Memorial 51

Rutherford 74, College Achieve Paterson 61

Sayreville 50, North Plainfield 42

Seton Hall Prep 61, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 60

South Plainfield 62, Edison 35

South River 72, Wayne Valley 63

St. Joseph-Metuchen 78, Roselle 62

St. Peter's Prep 76, Trenton Catholic 34

Summit 53, New Providence 39

Technology 75, University 66

Timber Creek 52, Winslow 47

Toms River North 61, St. John Vianney 53

Union City 63, Newark Collegiate 61

Vernon 64, Kittatinny 47

Verona 59, Kearny 41

Washington Township 69, Deptford 57

Weehawken 69, McNair 58

West Caldwell Tech 77, Bard 57

Westfield 60, Pope John XXIII 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

