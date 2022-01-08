GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 50, Bridgeport 46
Alma 52, Axtell 49
Anselmo-Merna 53, Cross County 52, OT
Archbishop Bergan 57, Arlington 31
Arthur County 59, Brady 30
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Fort Calhoun 32
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, West Point-Beemer 27
Bellevue East 65, Millard North 53
Bellevue West 66, Papillion-LaVista South 31
Blair 50, Bennington 45
Broken Bow 53, Auburn 48
Chadron 42, Mitchell 30
Chase County 60, Kimball 19
Clarkson/Leigh 47, Grand Island Northwest 36
Columbus Scotus 29, Bishop Neumann 26
Conestoga 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28
Cozad 43, North Platte St. Patrick's 36
Creek Valley 62, Minatare 48
David City 40, Milford 36
Edgemont, S.D. 35, Sioux County 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Bloomfield 52
Elkhorn South 51, Omaha South 44
Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 25
Elmwood-Murdock 36, North Central 19
Freeman 52, Tri County 14
Fremont 59, Lincoln East 33
Gordon/Rushville 60, Bayard 48
Gothenburg 28, Centura 21
Gretna 59, Lincoln North Star 35
Guardian Angels 65, Howells/Dodge 30
Hastings 52, Lexington 49
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Lincoln Christian 40
High Plains Community 50, St. Edward 12
Holdrege 50, Gibbon 22
Homer 60, Omaha Nation 36
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Burwell 39
Johnson-Brock 53, Weeping Water 45
Kearney 39, York 32
Kearney Catholic 51, North Platte 46
Kenesaw 49, Harvard 7
Lewiston 33, Omaha Christian Academy 32
Lincoln High 63, Columbus 25
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Douglas County West 17
Lincoln Pius X 50, Lincoln Northeast 42
Lincoln Southwest 75, Grand Island 11
Loomis 50, Arapahoe 41
Louisville 46, Omaha Duchesne Academy 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 33, Blue Hill 30
McCool Junction 52, Friend 32
Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 28
Millard South 70, Omaha Marian 46
Millard West 64, Omaha North 13
Minden 41, Valentine 19
Newcastle, Wyo. 61, Gering 41
Norfolk 60, South Sioux City 36
North Bend Central 45, Pender 39
Oakland-Craig 55, Sidney 42
Omaha Benson 59, Papillion-LaVista 42
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29, Cedar Bluffs 16
Omaha Central 74, Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 43
Omaha Westside 57, Omaha Burke 43
Overton 43, Maxwell 32
Parkview Christian 67, Cornerstone Christian 16
Perkins County 50, Sutherland 44
Pleasanton 45, Twin Loup 38
Raymond Central 39, Centennial 34
Red Cloud 60, Elba 24
Sandhills Valley 48, Cody-Kilgore 35
Silver Lake 59, Heartland Lutheran 19
South Loup 53, Bertrand 29
South Platte 69, Potter-Dix 17
Southern 46, Wilber-Clatonia 22
St. Paul 49, Aurora 21
Stanton 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Stuart 47, Neligh-Oakdale 22
Superior 59, Fillmore Central 44
Thayer Central 42, Deshler 28
Twin River 52, Madison 21
Wahoo 58, Crete 34
Wallace 37, Mullen 28
Wauneta-Palisade 57, Southwest 51
Wayne 51, Boone Central 38
Wilcox-Hildreth 41, Elm Creek 33
Wray, Colo. 77, Dundy County-Stratton 31
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Niobrara/Verdigre 68, Lutheran High Northeast 51
Third Place=
Osmond 71, Wausa 55
