GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 50, Bridgeport 46

Alma 52, Axtell 49

Anselmo-Merna 53, Cross County 52, OT

Archbishop Bergan 57, Arlington 31

Arthur County 59, Brady 30

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Fort Calhoun 32

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, West Point-Beemer 27

Bellevue East 65, Millard North 53

Bellevue West 66, Papillion-LaVista South 31

Blair 50, Bennington 45

Broken Bow 53, Auburn 48

Chadron 42, Mitchell 30

Chase County 60, Kimball 19

Clarkson/Leigh 47, Grand Island Northwest 36

Columbus Scotus 29, Bishop Neumann 26

Conestoga 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28

Cozad 43, North Platte St. Patrick's 36

Creek Valley 62, Minatare 48

David City 40, Milford 36

Edgemont, S.D. 35, Sioux County 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Bloomfield 52

Elkhorn South 51, Omaha South 44

Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 25

Elmwood-Murdock 36, North Central 19

Freeman 52, Tri County 14

Fremont 59, Lincoln East 33

Gordon/Rushville 60, Bayard 48

Gothenburg 28, Centura 21

Gretna 59, Lincoln North Star 35

Guardian Angels 65, Howells/Dodge 30

Hastings 52, Lexington 49

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Lincoln Christian 40

High Plains Community 50, St. Edward 12

Holdrege 50, Gibbon 22

Homer 60, Omaha Nation 36

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Burwell 39

Johnson-Brock 53, Weeping Water 45

Kearney 39, York 32

Kearney Catholic 51, North Platte 46

Kenesaw 49, Harvard 7

Lewiston 33, Omaha Christian Academy 32

Lincoln High 63, Columbus 25

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Douglas County West 17

Lincoln Pius X 50, Lincoln Northeast 42

Lincoln Southwest 75, Grand Island 11

Loomis 50, Arapahoe 41

Louisville 46, Omaha Duchesne Academy 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 33, Blue Hill 30

McCool Junction 52, Friend 32

Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 28

Millard South 70, Omaha Marian 46

Millard West 64, Omaha North 13

Minden 41, Valentine 19

Newcastle, Wyo. 61, Gering 41

Norfolk 60, South Sioux City 36

North Bend Central 45, Pender 39

Oakland-Craig 55, Sidney 42

Omaha Benson 59, Papillion-LaVista 42

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29, Cedar Bluffs 16

Omaha Central 74, Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 43

Omaha Westside 57, Omaha Burke 43

Overton 43, Maxwell 32

Parkview Christian 67, Cornerstone Christian 16

Perkins County 50, Sutherland 44

Pleasanton 45, Twin Loup 38

Raymond Central 39, Centennial 34

Red Cloud 60, Elba 24

Sandhills Valley 48, Cody-Kilgore 35

Silver Lake 59, Heartland Lutheran 19

South Loup 53, Bertrand 29

South Platte 69, Potter-Dix 17

Southern 46, Wilber-Clatonia 22

St. Paul 49, Aurora 21

Stanton 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Stuart 47, Neligh-Oakdale 22

Superior 59, Fillmore Central 44

Thayer Central 42, Deshler 28

Twin River 52, Madison 21

Wahoo 58, Crete 34

Wallace 37, Mullen 28

Wauneta-Palisade 57, Southwest 51

Wayne 51, Boone Central 38

Wilcox-Hildreth 41, Elm Creek 33

Wray, Colo. 77, Dundy County-Stratton 31

Wausa Post Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Niobrara/Verdigre 68, Lutheran High Northeast 51

Third Place=

Osmond 71, Wausa 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

