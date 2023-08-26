PREP FOOTBALL=
Chapel Hill 21, South Atlanta 12
Douglas County 48, Mays 42
Lowndes 30, Gadsden County, Fla. 17
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 8:28 pm
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
