GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnum 62, Browerville/Eagle Valley 48

Crookston 56, Hermantown 46

Crosby-Ironton 79, Duluth Marshall 43

Dassel-Cokato 47, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 35

DeLaSalle 66, Byron 50

Delano 77, Zimmerman 51

Detroit Lakes 44, Brainerd 39

Dover-Eyota 75, New Richland-H-E-G 55

Duluth East 51, Minneapolis Washburn 37

East Grand Forks 81, Warroad 43

Edgerton 67, Murray County Central 42

Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Tri-City United 39

Goodhue 86, Pine City 58

Grand Rapids 65, Princeton 31

Hopkins 74, Roseville 53

International Falls 51, Two Harbors 50

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56, St. Clair 40

Mankato East 58, Marshall 40

Minnetonka 56, Benilde-St. Margaret's 52

Mountain Iron-Buhl 106, Red Lake 21

Nevis 32, Braham 31

New Ulm 84, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 68

Norwood-Young America 60, Park Rapids 39

Park Christian 67, Hillcrest Lutheran 56

Perham 73, Fergus Falls 41

Pine River-Backus 61, Cherry 49

Robbinsdale Cooper 72, St. Paul Central 32

Rock Ridge 62, Thief River Falls 38

South St. Paul 60, St. Paul Humboldt 21

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 73, Mayer Lutheran 49

Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 14

Springfield 59, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 34

St. James Area 78, Maple River 70

St. Paul Como Park 73, Burnsville 65

Two Rivers 52, Apple Valley 21

Wabasso 54, Red Rock Central 36

White River, S.D. 62, Hills-Beaver Creek 55

Willmar 62, Mound Westonka 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

