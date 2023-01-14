GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnum 62, Browerville/Eagle Valley 48
Crookston 56, Hermantown 46
Crosby-Ironton 79, Duluth Marshall 43
Dassel-Cokato 47, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 35
DeLaSalle 66, Byron 50
Delano 77, Zimmerman 51
Detroit Lakes 44, Brainerd 39
Dover-Eyota 75, New Richland-H-E-G 55
Duluth East 51, Minneapolis Washburn 37
East Grand Forks 81, Warroad 43
Edgerton 67, Murray County Central 42
Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Tri-City United 39
Goodhue 86, Pine City 58
Grand Rapids 65, Princeton 31
Hopkins 74, Roseville 53
International Falls 51, Two Harbors 50
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56, St. Clair 40
Mankato East 58, Marshall 40
Minnetonka 56, Benilde-St. Margaret's 52
Mountain Iron-Buhl 106, Red Lake 21
Nevis 32, Braham 31
New Ulm 84, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 68
Norwood-Young America 60, Park Rapids 39
Park Christian 67, Hillcrest Lutheran 56
Perham 73, Fergus Falls 41
Pine River-Backus 61, Cherry 49
Robbinsdale Cooper 72, St. Paul Central 32
Rock Ridge 62, Thief River Falls 38
South St. Paul 60, St. Paul Humboldt 21
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 73, Mayer Lutheran 49
Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 14
Springfield 59, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 34
St. James Area 78, Maple River 70
St. Paul Como Park 73, Burnsville 65
Two Rivers 52, Apple Valley 21
Wabasso 54, Red Rock Central 36
White River, S.D. 62, Hills-Beaver Creek 55
Willmar 62, Mound Westonka 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
