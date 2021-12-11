BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Artesia 53, Del Norte 49
Centennial 38, Belen 35
Cloudcroft 58, Hatch Valley 32
Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 42, Rehoboth 41
Goddard 62, Clovis 61
Grants 55, Kirtland Central 52
Highland 82, Gadsden 40
Manzano 75, Chaparral 25
Mayfield 68, Miyamura 38
Menaul 58, St. Michael's 49
Mesa Vista 72, Cuba 60
Navajo Prep 69, Shiprock 37
Newcomb 90, Many Farms, Ariz. 39
Pecos 66, Pojoaque 47
Reserve 70, Grady 46
Sandia 66, Cibola 57
Santa Fe 45, Valley 40
Silver 56, Heber Mogollon, Ariz. 48
Socorro 53, Academy for Technology and The Classics 44
Taos 71, Bloomfield 47
Tohatchi 61, Aztec 47
Tularosa 68, Santa Rosa 49
Volcano Vista 81, Cleveland 70
West Mesa 44, Rio Grande 38
