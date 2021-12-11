BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Artesia 53, Del Norte 49

Centennial 38, Belen 35

Cloudcroft 58, Hatch Valley 32

Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 42, Rehoboth 41

Goddard 62, Clovis 61

Grants 55, Kirtland Central 52

Highland 82, Gadsden 40

Manzano 75, Chaparral 25

Mayfield 68, Miyamura 38

Menaul 58, St. Michael's 49

Mesa Vista 72, Cuba 60

Navajo Prep 69, Shiprock 37

Newcomb 90, Many Farms, Ariz. 39

Pecos 66, Pojoaque 47

Reserve 70, Grady 46

Sandia 66, Cibola 57

Santa Fe 45, Valley 40

Silver 56, Heber Mogollon, Ariz. 48

Socorro 53, Academy for Technology and The Classics 44

Taos 71, Bloomfield 47

Tohatchi 61, Aztec 47

Tularosa 68, Santa Rosa 49

Volcano Vista 81, Cleveland 70

West Mesa 44, Rio Grande 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you