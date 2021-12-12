GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Animas 55, Lordsburg 50

Atrisco Heritage 64, Del Norte 29

Capital 43, West Las Vegas 36

Centennial 37, Santa Fe 27

Cleveland 66, Organ Mountain 64

Crownpoint 38, Thoreau 33

Farmington 64, Las Cruces 46

Fort Sumner 48, Alamo-Navajo 34

Fort Sumner/House 48, Alamo-Navajo 34

Gallup 49, Hobbs 44

Hagerman 35, Mountainair 25

Highland 58, Gadsden 46

Highland 66, Organ Mountain 64

La Cueva 44, Rio Rancho 25

Logan 34, Clayton 29

Los Alamos 52, Artesia 34

Mayfield 54, Clovis 49

Mayfield 67, Grants 46

Mesa Vista 50, Cuba 33

Moriarty 47, Goddard 34

Navajo Pine 53, Newcomb 43

Navajo Prep 59, Pecos 25

Penasco 46, Santa Rosa 38

Portales 67, Lamesa, Texas 29

Rehoboth 53, Mesilla Valley Christian 20

Reserve 70, Grady 42

Roswell 51, Deming 31

Santa Fe Indian 40, Espanola Valley 22

Volcano Vista 66, Sandia 46

West Mesa 71, Rio Grande 21

Zuni 52, Wingate 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

