GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Animas 55, Lordsburg 50
Atrisco Heritage 64, Del Norte 29
Capital 43, West Las Vegas 36
Centennial 37, Santa Fe 27
Cleveland 66, Organ Mountain 64
Crownpoint 38, Thoreau 33
Farmington 64, Las Cruces 46
Fort Sumner 48, Alamo-Navajo 34
Fort Sumner/House 48, Alamo-Navajo 34
Gallup 49, Hobbs 44
Hagerman 35, Mountainair 25
Highland 58, Gadsden 46
Highland 66, Organ Mountain 64
La Cueva 44, Rio Rancho 25
Logan 34, Clayton 29
Los Alamos 52, Artesia 34
Mayfield 54, Clovis 49
Mayfield 67, Grants 46
Mesa Vista 50, Cuba 33
Moriarty 47, Goddard 34
Navajo Pine 53, Newcomb 43
Navajo Prep 59, Pecos 25
Penasco 46, Santa Rosa 38
Portales 67, Lamesa, Texas 29
Rehoboth 53, Mesilla Valley Christian 20
Reserve 70, Grady 42
Roswell 51, Deming 31
Santa Fe Indian 40, Espanola Valley 22
Volcano Vista 66, Sandia 46
West Mesa 71, Rio Grande 21
Zuni 52, Wingate 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/