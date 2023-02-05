BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 86, Tonopah Valley 48

Bowie 68, Gadsden, N.M. 44

Eagar Round Valley 52, Pinon 31

El Capitan 53, Rock Point 35

Flagstaff Northland Prep def. Mountainside, forfeit

Fort Defiance Window Rock 73, Tuba City 56

Ft. Thomas 70, Winkelman Hayden 55

Holbrook 76, Kayenta Monument Valley 53

Mohave Accelerated 86, St John Paul II 31

North Valley Christian Academy 62, Salome 38

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 75, Phoenix Country Day 60

Phoenix Christian 75, Glendale Prep 59

San Tan Charter 67, Gilbert Leading Edge 53

Scottsdale Christian 76, Rancho Solano Prep 55

St. Johns 58, Keams Canyon Hopi 57

Tucson Desert Christian 43, The Gregory School 35

Williams 61, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 49

Yuma Catholic 87, Mohave Valley River Valley 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

