BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 86, Tonopah Valley 48
Bowie 68, Gadsden, N.M. 44
Eagar Round Valley 52, Pinon 31
El Capitan 53, Rock Point 35
Flagstaff Northland Prep def. Mountainside, forfeit
Fort Defiance Window Rock 73, Tuba City 56
Ft. Thomas 70, Winkelman Hayden 55
Holbrook 76, Kayenta Monument Valley 53
Mohave Accelerated 86, St John Paul II 31
North Valley Christian Academy 62, Salome 38
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 75, Phoenix Country Day 60
Phoenix Christian 75, Glendale Prep 59
San Tan Charter 67, Gilbert Leading Edge 53
Scottsdale Christian 76, Rancho Solano Prep 55
St. Johns 58, Keams Canyon Hopi 57
Tucson Desert Christian 43, The Gregory School 35
Williams 61, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 49
Yuma Catholic 87, Mohave Valley River Valley 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
